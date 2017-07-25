Pennsylvania man holds on to win Maine Open; Creech continues to lead women’s amateur

James Dornes, who entered the final round of the Charlie’s Maine Open with a two-shot lead, held on to win the tournament by one stroke Tuesday.

Dornes, 23, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, clinched the victory with a birdie on the 18th hole at Manchester’s Augusta Country Club to defeat Geoffrey Sisk of Marshfield, Massachusetts, by two strokes.

Domes shot a 67 on Tuesday to finish at 10-under par 130 while Sisk also carded a 67 to finish at 132.

Rounding out the top five were Matthew Campbell of Clifton Park, New York (134 over the two days), and Nick Pandelana of Atkinson, New Hampshire, Mike Carbone of Brewster, Massachusetts, and Ryan Lenahan, of Charlotte, North Carolina, who all shot 135.

The tournament’s low amateur was South Freeport’s Jack Wyman, who fired a 5-under 65 to give him a two-day total of 137.

In the Maine Women’s Amateur championship at Auburn’s Martindale Country Club, two-time defending champion Staci Creech posted a 1-over 72 to take a three-shot lead over Bailey Plourde heading into Wednesday’s final round.

Creech of Bangor Municipal Golf Course and Plourde of Samoset in Rockport have distanced themselves from the pack.

Jordan Laplume of Dunegrass in Old Orchard sits in third place and is 11 shots back of Creech after firing her second straight 77.

Elizabeth Lacognata of Woodlands in Falmouth, who was in third place after shooting a 74 on Monday, stumbled to an 81 on Tuesday and sits 12 shots out of the lead while former champ Kristin Kannegieser of Martindale is in fifth after shooting an 80. She is 16 strokes behind Creech.

Wednesday’s final round is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m.

Creech, Plourde and Laplume will tee off at 11:20.