Police: Man beaten, stabbed by group in Old Port

An Auburn man was hospitalized after he was attacked by six to eight men in the Old Port and stabbed early Sunday morning, Portland police said in a statement.

According to the Portland Police Department, the 22-year-old was walking to his car with a woman around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when several men attacked them. The woman was punched but didn’t require hospitalization.

Police said the men, described as black males, knocked the male victim to the ground, beat him and stabbed him, then fled before police arrived. Police said the incident may have been related to an incident earlier in the night involving the same victim.

The victim is at Maine Medical Center, where police said he is in stable condition.

Anyone with information pertaining to the crime is asked to contact the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.

