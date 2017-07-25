Heated argument between pilot, attendant delays flight bound for Portland

A flight from New York to Portland was delayed by two hours because the pilot and a flight attendant got into a heated argument and had to be removed from the plane, the New York Daily News reported Tuesday.

The 54-year-old pilot and 26-year-old attendant argued in the aisle of the plane prior to takeoff from LaGuardia Airport Monday, aggressively grabbing each other’s arm and using vulgar language, according to the New York Daily News.

The newspaper did not identify the individuals involved and reported that neither was ultimately charged with any crime for the altercation.

The Endeavour Air flight took off at approximately 1:30 p.m., about two hours later than scheduled, after the pilot and attendant were told to disembark the plane and were interviewed by Port Authority police officers, the Daily News reported.

“Endeavor Air apologizes to the customers on board Endeavor Air flight 3925, operating as Delta Connection, from LaGuardia to Portland, Maine, whose travel was inconvenienced as a result of a disagreement between two crew members,” an airline spokesman said in a statement, according to the newspaper. “The actions of these crew members, as described, in no way reflects the respect, values and professionalism we expect from our employees.”