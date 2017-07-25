Sister says Cherryfield homicide victim was ‘sassy’ and ‘a good person’

The sister of a woman found dead in Cherryfield said Sally Shaw was “a good person” and “a sassy bucket,” and that she wants answers about how and why the woman was killed, according to Portland television station WCSH.

Susan Shaw, the sister of the 55-year-old woman police say was a victim of homicide, told WCSH her sister was a mother of three and grandmother of seven.

“She was such a good person and loved. I can’t understand why this would happen,” Susan Shaw told the television station. “To think about what may have happened, to think about how long was she there. Was she scared? Was anyone there to help her or was she all by herself? We don’t know any of these questions to be answered.”

Susan Shaw also called her sister “a sassy bucket” who wasn’t afraid to confront people she disagreed with.

Sally Shaw’s body was discovered on the side of Route 193 in Cherryfield around dawn on July 19 by a passing motorist. Police said a black 2017 Chevy Impala that was found with front end damage at the intersection of Route 193 and Route 9 was rented from a Bangor agency in Shaw’s name. Police said they believe the accident and Shaw’s death are related.

Maine State Police Lt. Troy Gardner said at a news conference last week that police have learned that she has previously worked in health care and “may have been employed as a [certified nursing assistant] in the past.”

Gardner said police believe she had ties to the Washington County area, as well as southern Maine.

The investigation is ongoing, and Gardner urged any member of the public with helpful information to contact the State Police in Bangor, at 207-973-3700.