Horse, rider OK after horse falls partway through bridge in Hudson

A woman and her horse fell partway through a bridge in Hudson on Sunday, after the horse got spooked by a turkey, according to a WLBZ news report.

Ashley Norman was riding her horse Yukon on Wild Davis Road in Hudson when they came upon a wooden bridge. Norman, according to the report, determined the bridge wasn’t safe to cross and was in the process of finding an alternative route when a nearby turkey spooked Yukon.

In response, Yukon lunged forward, his legs slipping through some gaps between wood in the bridge.

Norman called 911 for help. By the time members of the Hudson’s Fire Department had arrived, Yukon, out of exhaustion, had collapsed onto Norman while she was kneeling beside him, breaking her leg.

Yukon was eventually tranquilized and freed and is expected to make a full recovery.

From her hospital bed at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on Monday, Norman told WLBZ that doctors inserted a “rod through my tibia” and a “plate and some screws” in her fibula.