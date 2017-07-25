Cyclist injured in hit-and-run in downtown Bangor

Rescue workers attend to an unidentified victim as Bangor police and witnesses look where on Cross Street a motorist sped after hitting a bicyclist in downtown Bangor on Tuesday.
Nick Sambides | BDN
By Nick Sambides Jr., BDN Staff
Posted July 25, 2017, at 5:42 p.m.

An unidentified cyclist was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center after a car hit him in downtown Bangor on Tuesday, police said.

Police received the 911 call at about 4:30 p.m. and found the cyclist down near the crosswalk at the intersection of Cross and Main streets, his 21-speed mountain bike nearby.

Witnesses told police that the motorist sped up Cross to Columbia Street immediately after the accident, according to police.

The cyclist was conscious at the scene. Police ask that anyone with information call them at 947-7384.

 

