Big first inning helps Sale, Red Sox cruise past Angels

If Mike Trout, Albert Pujols and the rest of the Los Angeles Angels hitters figured they had a big challenge ahead of them facing Boston ace Chris Sale on Friday night, imagine their thoughts after the Red Sox batted in the top of the first inning.

Before Sale even took the mound for the bottom of the first, Boston put up a five-spot against Angels starter Ricky Nolasco in the top of the inning, creating what would seem an insurmountable mountain to climb.

Sale, the American League All-Star starting pitcher, had allowed as many as five runs in a game only once in 19 starts this season, and he wasn’t about to let it happen again.

Sale shut out the Angels on four hits in six innings, riding the five-run first inning and lifting the Red Sox to a 6-2 win at Angel Stadium.

“That was nice, for sure,” Sale said. “Makes you relax a little bit, really sets the tone for the entire game. I don’t think there’s anything better you can ask for. … You just gotta go out there and throw strikes. You gotta stay focused, but you know you can attack hitters more aggressively than usual.”

The six innings were Sale’s fewest in his last eight starts. But he made 112 pitches to get there, so manager John Farrell had no reason to tax his lefty with such a big lead.

Sale (12-4) struck out nine, reaching the 200-strikeout milestone for the season. It took him just 141 1/3 innings to get there, the fastest to 200 in major league history. Only three other pitchers — Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson and Pedro Martinez — have reached 200 in 20 starts or fewer.

Sale has reached double digits in strikeouts in 13 of those 20 starts, getting nine strikeouts four other times. He struck out everyone in the Angels’ starting lineup at least once except for No. 9 hitter Cliff Pennington, who had a single and double against him.

“I’ve not been around a pitcher that’s had that kind of totals,” Farrell said of Sale’s strikeout numbers. “The strikeout capability is certainly unique. He’s an elite pitcher and it’s not just with one pitch. It’s three different ones he can get strikeouts with. To see how consistent he’s been with the strikeout totals is unique and certainly impressive.”

The Red Sox had nine hits, all coming against Nolasco (4-11), who gave up all six runs and lasted just four innings. Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr. each had two hits for Boston (55-43), which increased its lead in the American League East to 3 1/2 games over the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees.

Bradley also contributed with his glove, making a spectacular catch when he slammed into the wall in right-center field to rob Yunel Escobar of extra bases leading off the bottom of the first inning.

“It just seems like when he makes a great catch, I say, ‘That’s the best one,’” Sale said. “And then he makes another one, and then it’s ‘No, that’s the best one.’ He’s always raising the bar. It’s fun to watch.”

The loss dropped Los Angeles to 47-51, 4 1/2 games out of the second AL wild-card spot.

The Angels’ first run of the night came in the seventh inning with Sale out of the game. On reliever Kyle Martin’s first pitch of the inning, Angels catcher Martin Maldonado homered to left field, his 11th of the season.

The Angels added a run in the ninth on an RBI single by Ben Revere.

By then it was far too little, too late, thanks to Boston’s first inning that got rolling and picked up speed.

Betts led off with a blooper to shallow left center, where shortstop Andrelton Simmons, left fielder Shane Robinson and center fielder Trout all converged, but nobody could make a play.

Betts legged out a double on the play and scored on Andrew Benintendi’s RBI single. One out later, Mitch Moreland singled, Hanley Ramirez singled, Xander Bogaerts singled and Bradley doubled, making it 5-0.

“Those guys stayed on Ricky and used the whole field and bunched together a bunch of hits in the first inning,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “That set the tone for the game.”

About the only good news for Los Angeles was that the bullpen held the Red Sox hitless after the fourth inning.

“They got outs and gave us a chance to get back in the game,” Scioscia said. “We were maybe a hit here or there away from at least getting back into the game. But Sale’s tough. You give him that much of a cushion, he knows what to do with it.”

NOTES: Red Sox RHP Doug Fister has been moved to the bullpen from the starting rotation. The Red Sox came out of the All-Star break using a six-man rotation but decided to go back to five and Fister was the odd man out. Since being claimed off waivers from the Angels, Fister is 0-4 with a 7.89 ERA in five games (four starts). Since he last pitched on Thursday, he isn’t likely to be available out of the bullpen until Sunday. … The Angels did not commit an error Friday, their 14th consecutive game without one. It tied a club record accomplished in 2005 and 2006.