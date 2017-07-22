The American Folk Festival needs your help

Every year in late August, Bangor opens its arms to the world. Tens of thousands of people come to the city’s waterfront to hear great music, eat local food and buy local crafts. The American Folk Festival runs on volunteers, and this year it is running short.

The annual three-day festival, which Conde Nast listed among the best festivals in the world held in August, needs about 800 volunteers. So far this year, only about 200 have signed up.

There are numerous tasks: helping backstage, staffing tents where T-shirts and CDs are sold, collecting donations, helping in the kids area. You are sure to find something that suits you and your skills. You can volunteer for a few hours or the entire weekend. All help is appreciated and you’ll get a festival T-shirt and invitation to the volunteer appreciation party.

Jennifer Murphy of Bangor has volunteered at the folk festival since it began in 2002. “If it weren’t for the volunteers, this festival wouldn’t be possible, and it’s incredibly gratifying to be such a large part of such a significant, fun event for this state,” she told the BDN. “The time I invest in the American Folk Festival is well spent, and it’s a highlight of summer for me and my family.”

The 54-year-old has had numerous volunteer tasks over the years, such as providing stage area services and collecting donations. This summer she is the volunteer leader for the Children’s Village.

Erin Guesman no longer lives in the Bangor area but returns to volunteer at the festival. “I strongly believe it’s critical for me to come back for the American Folk Festival,” the 29-year-old Scarborough resident said. “As volunteers, we know that an event like this needs our skills in order to function. Bangor is a community that is rich with pride, and I personally have a lot of pride in what the region has accomplished with the American Folk Festival, and more specifically what the volunteers have accomplished in helping to create an annual, well-respected event.”

Festival organizers attribute the decline in volunteers to a number of factors. When the National Folk Festival first came to Bangor in 2002 for a three-year run, there was a lot of excitement and energy devoted to making it a success. Its successor, the American Folk Festival, continues to draw large crowds to the waterfront but it is hard to sustain the initial buzz. In addition, many original volunteers now have other commitments, have moved away or are physically unable to volunteer.

The decline in volunteerism isn’t unique to the folk festival. About a quarter of Americans volunteered in 2015, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s down from nearly 28 percent in 2002, the first year the bureau reported on volunteerism.

The average amount of time volunteered each year has remained unchanged at 52 hours per volunteer, although more than a quarter of volunteers give between 100 and 500 hours of their time annually. Six percent volunteer more than 500 hours a year.

Preparing and distributing food, tutoring and fundraising were the most common volunteering activities. People are mostly likely to volunteer for religious and educational organizations.

Maine’s volunteer rate — nearly 32 percent — was higher than the national average in 2015, ranking the state 11th nationally for volunteerism, according to the Corporation for National & Community Service. Maine’s volunteer efforts were valued at more than $930 million in 2015.

If you’ve enjoyed the festival over the past 15 years, or even if you’ve never been but want Bangor to be a vibrant city with diverse cultural offerings, now is the time to sign up to be a volunteer.

Those interested in volunteering for the American Folk Festival, which runs Aug. 25-27, should call the office at 207-262-7765, or visit www.americanfolkfestival.com.