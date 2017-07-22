Portland man arrested after robbing, assaulting cab driver

By CBS 13
Posted July 22, 2017, at 2:29 p.m.

A Portland man is behind bars after police say he robbed a cab driver at knifepoint early Saturday morning before he was tracked down an hour later by a police dog.

Dominic Deas, 40, of Portland is being held on $35,000 bail at the Cumberland County Jail on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Around 2 a.m., police said a cab driver was robbed in the Valley Street area of Portland. The cab driver was injured but was treated at the scene.

Portland Officer Zack Finley and his dog Mako led the search, eventually tracking Deas down roughly an hour later one mile away from the scene.

Police are not releasing further details, including the name of the cab driver or the company the driver works for.

 

