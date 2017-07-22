Coast Guard searches for possible missing kayakers in Casco Bay

The Coast Guard is looking for two potentially missing kayakers in Casco Bay Saturday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard was informed about two unmanned kayaks found in Casco Bay.

No items were found inside the kayaks, which may have drifted off.

The Coast Guard and Falmouth Police are searching around Great Diamond Island and Cow Island, along with on the islands themselves.

They are checking with kayak rental businesses to see if two kayaks have not yet been returned.

There have been no reports of any missing kayakers. It’s standard procedure for the Coast Guard to search for missing people when unmanned boats are found.

Anyone with information about the kayaks is encouraged to contact the Coast Guard at 767-0303.

