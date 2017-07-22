Motorcyclist seriously injured in Somerset County crash

Friday afternoon, a motorcyclist was seriously injured when he was struck by a car in Norridgewock.
Courtesy of CBS 13
Friday afternoon, a motorcyclist was seriously injured when he was struck by a car in Norridgewock.
By CBS 13
Posted July 22, 2017, at 2:38 p.m.

A motorcyclist was seriously injured when he was struck by a car in Norridgewock Friday afternoon.

Police responded around 12:22 p.m. to reports of a crash at the intersection of Route 2 and Perkins Street.

John Kennard, 73, of Madison was traveling north on Perkins Street and was crossing the intersection when he struck the motorcyclist, John Grace.

Police say Grace, 55, of Meredith, New Hampshire, had failed to stop for a red light at the intersection.

Grace was not wearing a helmet. He was transported by ambulance to Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan and was life-flighted to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for a serious head injury.

Kennard and his passenger, 74-year-old Ruth Kennard of Madison, were both wearing seat belts.

John Kennard and Ruth Kennard were transported to Redington Fairview Hospital reporting chest pain.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. How to grow marijuana now that it’s legal in MaineHow to grow marijuana now that it’s legal in Maine
  2. Woman found dead earlier this week in Cherryfield identifiedWoman found dead earlier this week in Cherryfield identified
  3. Motorcyclist dies in Lincoln crashMotorcyclist dies in Lincoln crash
  4. As Lyme disease spreads, researchers focus on stemming the threat in MaineAs Lyme disease spreads, researchers focus on stemming the threat in Maine
  5. Motorcyclist seriously injured in Somerset County crashMotorcyclist seriously injured in Somerset County crash