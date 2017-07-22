Motorcyclist seriously injured in Somerset County crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured when he was struck by a car in Norridgewock Friday afternoon.

Police responded around 12:22 p.m. to reports of a crash at the intersection of Route 2 and Perkins Street.

John Kennard, 73, of Madison was traveling north on Perkins Street and was crossing the intersection when he struck the motorcyclist, John Grace.

Police say Grace, 55, of Meredith, New Hampshire, had failed to stop for a red light at the intersection.

Grace was not wearing a helmet. He was transported by ambulance to Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan and was life-flighted to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for a serious head injury.

Kennard and his passenger, 74-year-old Ruth Kennard of Madison, were both wearing seat belts.

John Kennard and Ruth Kennard were transported to Redington Fairview Hospital reporting chest pain.