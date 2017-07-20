Yankees acquire Frazier, Robertson from White Sox

CHICAGO — The New York Yankees obtained third baseman Todd Frazier and right-handed relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle from the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

Blake Rutherford, the Yankees’ top outfield prospect, is heading to Chicago along with two more minor-leaguers — left-hander Ian Clarkin and outfielder Tito Polo — and veteran right-hander Tyler Clippard.

Frazier, a former Little League World Series standout from Toms River, N.J., is hitting only .206 this season but has 16 home runs and 44 RBIs. The 31-year-old veteran belted a career-high 40 homers last season and has 164 in his seven-year career. He is eligible to become a free agent after the season.

The Yankees will have a decision to make regarding third baseman Chase Headley (.257, four home runs, 37 RBIs), who could be moved to first base.

“That’s something we have to sort through,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said after his team won 6-3 at Minnesota on Wednesday night. “(Headley’s) played both, and he’s played a lot at first, and he’s played a lot at third, so it’s something that we need to sort through.”

Said Headley: “Yeah. I mean, I certainly would want to get some more work (at first base). But I’m more than willing to do whatever it is that they feel is better for the team. Again, we haven’t discussed that either.

“I’m sure we will shortly, and we’ll see if that’s the case if I’ll be getting some more work over there. But yeah, I don’t think I’d have any problem going over there if that’s what they decide to do.”

Robertson, 32, pitched for the Yankees in his first seven seasons, specializing in the eighth inning. After Mariano Rivera retired in 2013, Robertson saved 39 games in 2014 before signing a four-year, $46 million contract with the White Sox.

Kahnle, 27, is 1-3 with seven holds and a 2.50 ERA in 37 relief appearances for Chicago this year. Kahnle, like Robertson, began his career in the Yankees organization.

“That could be really, really good,” Girardi said of having a deeper bullpen. “You’re talking about a lot of hard throwers. Guys with strikeouts. A guy needs a day off, really, anyone can move into a spot. There’s a lot of flexibility.”

Rutherford, 20, was a first-round draft pick last year and is baseball’s No. 30 prospect, according to MLB.com. He is batting .282 with a .342 on-base percentage, a .391 slugging percentage, two home runs and 30 RBIs in 71 games for low Class A Charleston.

“We made the determination that bundling these three players together was the best way to maximize our return on any transaction,” White Sox senior vice president/general manager Rick Hahn said. “We felt this trade with the Yankees brought back the most quality as opposed to spreading our assets across multiple deals.

“Blake Rutherford is a player who has been high on our evaluation list since he was taken as a first-round choice by the Yankees as an amateur. Clarkin gives us another highly-rated first-round selection (33rd overall) from the draft, Polo is a Class AA outfielder who has shown he can get on base, and Clippard provides us with a veteran bullpen option for the remainder of this season.”

Chicago now possesses 10 of the top 68 prospects, according to MLB.com. Infielder Yoan Moncada (1); outfielder Eloy Jimenez (8); right-hander Michael Kopech (11); outfielder Luis Robert (23); right-handers Lucas Giolito (28), Reynaldo Lopez (36), Carson Fulmer (59) and Dylan Cease (63); and catcher Zack Collins (68) are the others.

Moncada, 22, will be recalled Wednesday from Triple-A Charlotte prior to Chicago’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He was batting .282 with 12 home runs, 36 RBIs, 57 runs scored, 49 walks, 17 stolen bases and a .377 on-base percentage in 80 games with Charlotte this season — his first in the White Sox organization.

Moncada was acquired from Boston in the December 6, 2016, trade that sent left-hander Chris Sale to the Red Sox.

The White Sox also will call up right-hander Brad Goldberg on Wednesday.