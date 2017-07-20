Bangor three-sport athlete Conner wins Red Barry Scholarship

Bangor High School three-sport athlete Megan Conner was considered the “heart of our team” by Rams softball coach Don Stanhope.

“She was one of those kids who was first to get to practice and the last to leave. She would want to work an extra half-hour to 45 minutes after practice,” said Stanhope. “She is one of the best people I’ve ever coached. She developed trust among her teammates with her work ethic. They all saw her working hard so they wanted to work harder.”

That work ethic coupled with her talent earned her the annual $5,000 Red Barry Scholarship, given to the Bangor High senior who best lives up to the standards set by Barry for academic and athletic achievement, sportsmanship, compassion and honesty.

She was nominated by her coaches and selected by a scholarship committee.

Conner played midfielder for the Bangor High School soccer team and her penalty kick in the state Class A championship game two years ago was the game-winner in Bangor’s 2-0 victory over Gorham. Bangor won the regional title her freshman year.

The Rams’ basketball and softball teams each played in one regional championship game during her career.

She played guard on the basketball team and started at third base and second base for the softball team.

Conner, who will attend Bangor’s Husson University this fall, was surprised to win the award.

“To win an award named after somebody who was so special to Bangor is very special,” said Conner.

Barry is a Maine Basketball Hall of Fame inductee who was a longtime Bangor boys basketball coach.

“It’s nice to have people think enough of me to give me this award,” added Conner.

Conner said one of the biggest influences on her career was Bangor travel soccer coach Al Tripp.

“He made me the player I am today. He always told me to work hard all the time,” said Conner.

She also said her parents, Mike and Stephanie, have been very supportive and credited her teammates and coaches at Bangor High for their role in her success.

“My teammates made it fun for me. I wanted to be there every day. They were always there for me as were my coaches. They didn’t take it easy on me. They made me want to push harder and harder to do the best I could every day,” said Conner.

She said putting in extra work in order to improve was never a chore.

“Not at all. I just love getting better and asking what I can do to make myself better,” said Conner, who hit .475 for the softball team this past spring.

Conner will play soccer at Husson but may not play softball for at least the first season due to a sore wrist she had throughout the spring.

She intends to study elementary education and wants to become a teacher.