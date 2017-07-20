Maine town scrambling for donors to save summer fireworks show

The annual York Days celebration in York Beach ends each year with fireworks over Short Sands Beach, but the York Beach Fire Department this year is scrambling to find the funds to pay for the display.

With just over two weeks left to go before the Aug. 6 extravaganza, the fire department finds itself about $4,500 short, Fire Chief Dave Bridges said. Altogether, $9,500 is needed to pay for the barge and the fireworks.

“We try to get all the businesses to pitch in and raise enough money to pay for it, but this year we’re not getting the same participation that we have in the past,” Bridges said.

As in past years, the fire department can count on several major donors — including the Union Bluff, York Parks and Recreation Department, Funorama and the businesses owned by Bill Burnham. But together, those donations comprise about half of what needs to be raised.

He said in the seven or so years that the Fire Department has been spearheading the fireworks display, there has been dwindling support from beach businesses.

“All the businesses get more people in York Beach, so they get more customers, but they don’t see a direct dollar-for-dollar correlation,” he said.

The Greater York Region Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday put out an email blast to its members asking them to consider a contribution, piggybacking on Bridge’s comments by saying the display “draws many visitors who eat, stay and play while visiting York Beach.”

Bridges said the fireworks and barge have long ago been ordered, so the fireworks will have to take place this year.

“We’ll have to come up with the $9,500, and if we have to we’ll go back to the same major sponsors and ask them for more money. But that’s not fair,” he said.

He said any donations no matter how small would be greatly appreciated. Residents, summer residents and visitors who enjoy the fireworks are invited to contribute. Checks should be made payable to the York Beach Fire Department and can be dropped off at either the station or the chamber or via mail to York Beach Fire Department, attention Chief Bridges, 18 Railroad Ave., York Beach, Maine 03910.

Bridges said he is concerned, however, about the long-term viability of the annual event.

“We had the same issue last year,” he said. “If this is a hassle again this year, we just may not do it next year.”