Bicyclist dies after being hit by SUV in Wells

A Massachusetts man has died from injuries sustained when police say he collided with an SUV while bicycling at Wells Beach Monday morning.

Philip E. Philbin, 53, of Clinton, Massachusetts was transported by LifeFlight of Maine to Portsmouth Regional Hospital Monday with severe head injuries after police say he collided with an SUV at around 7:30 a.m. on Atlantic Avenue. According to police the SUV was driven by a 17-year-old Wells resident. The driver will not be named as they are a minor under the age of 18.

Philbin was not wearing a helmet, police said.

Wells Police Lt. Gerald Congdon said Philbin died at about 1:10 p.m. Wednesday afternoon from his injuries.

“Our deepest heart-felt sympathies go out to Mr. Philbin’s family and friends for their unfortunate loss. The events and circumstances of this crash continue to be actively investigated,” Congdon said.