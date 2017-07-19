Recent Quinnipiac graduate joins WVII ABC 7-WFVX Fox 22 sports staff

Andrew Badillo of Orangeburg, New York, will join his former Quinnipiac University (Connecticut) mentor Jon Alba as a sports reporter-anchor at WVII ABC Channel 7-WFVX Fox 22 in Bangor.

Badillo, 21, will replace Matt Randall, who left last week to return to his native Indiana.

“Matt wanted to be closer to home,” Alba said. “He was offered a contract but decided not to return. I loved working with Matt. It was really fun. I tried a lot of different things, and he went along with them.”

Randall was hired in August of 2015.

Alba is elated to be reunited with Badillo.

“He was the strongest of all the candidates, and I interviewed around 40,” Alba said. “He has a great eye for TV.”

Alba said Badillo has an excellent work ethic and is an outstanding reporter who seeks out stories.

Badillo, who signed a two-year contract and will start Aug. 7, is excited to get started.

“I’m very much looking forward to getting up there,” Badillo, who graduated from Quinnipiac with a degree in broadcast journalism this spring, said. “It is something I really want to do. I want to be an on-air sports reporter, and I couldn’t be more thrilled about starting in Bangor, Maine.”

Badillo has been to eastern Maine a couple of times and said “I came to learn Maine is like nowhere else. They care so much about high school sports. Where I grew up in New York, nobody cared about high school sports.”

Badillo, who played golf and soccer and one year of basketball at Tappan Zee High School, worked for the student-run Quinnipiac television station Q30. In addition to being an on-air sports reporter-anchor, he also produced a sports show and was the station’s vice president and general manager.

Badillo has known Alba for more than four years. They attended the same sports broadcasting camp before working together at Q30.

“Jon is a real good friend. I learned a great deal from him,” Badillo said. “He was a senior when I was a sophomore. He mentored me for two years, and I kept in touch with him when he moved to Bangor. He was instrumental in my growth and development and helped me realize this is something I wanted to do.

“I can’t wait to get started,” he added.