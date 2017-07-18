Lincoln standoff ends after 22 hours when suspect surrenders

Police blocked off a large section of Route 2 shortly before noon on Monday as they attempted to diffuse a standoff situation in the vicinity. The section of roadway that was closed to traffic ran from just north of the Knights of Columbus Hall to the Sargent Materials concrete and aggregate plant. The standoff ended around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN
Police blocked off a large section of Route 2 shortly before noon on Monday as they attempted to diffuse a standoff situation in the vicinity. The section of roadway that was closed to traffic ran from just north of the Knights of Columbus Hall to the Sargent Materials concrete and aggregate plant. The standoff ended around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.
By Nick Sambides Jr., BDN Staff
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted July 18, 2017, at 10:13 a.m.

LINCOLN, Maine — A 22-hour armed standoff with police ended with the surrender of a Lincoln man who was wanted for sexual assault, police said Tuesday.

William Bradbury, 56, was charged with two counts of sexual assault after surrendering to Maine State Police at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday. Police used tear gas and attempted a breach to end the standoff about seven hours earlier, according to Dan Summers, Lincoln’s public safety director.

The standoff began when Lincoln police Sgt. John Walsh and Detective Mark Fucile came to Bradbury’s home on Route 2 to interview him at 11 a.m. Monday. They saw Bradbury had a 9 mm handgun and quickly realized he would not come quietly, Summers said.

The standoff blocked a section Route 2, one of Lincoln’s busiest streets. Police set roadblocks at the Knights of Columbus building and a local cement factory almost a half-mile away.

Police alleged that Bradbury assaulted two children, ages 14 and 15, over a 1½ year period.

Watch Bangordailynews.com for updates.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Lincoln, state police at scene of standoff in LincolnLincoln, state police at scene of standoff in Lincoln
  2. Cap’s Tavern fire deemed arsonCap’s Tavern fire deemed arson
  3. Bride-to-be called 911 for help and was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officerBride-to-be called 911 for help and was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer
  4. Plan to revitalize poor Maine county includes indoor hockey rinkPlan to revitalize poor Maine county includes indoor hockey rink
  5. Rockport woman, 63, dies in midcoast motorcycle crash

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs