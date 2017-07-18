Lincoln standoff ends after 22 hours when suspect surrenders

LINCOLN, Maine — A 22-hour armed standoff with police ended with the surrender of a Lincoln man who was wanted for sexual assault, police said Tuesday.

William Bradbury, 56, was charged with two counts of sexual assault after surrendering to Maine State Police at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday. Police used tear gas and attempted a breach to end the standoff about seven hours earlier, according to Dan Summers, Lincoln’s public safety director.

The standoff began when Lincoln police Sgt. John Walsh and Detective Mark Fucile came to Bradbury’s home on Route 2 to interview him at 11 a.m. Monday. They saw Bradbury had a 9 mm handgun and quickly realized he would not come quietly, Summers said.

The standoff blocked a section Route 2, one of Lincoln’s busiest streets. Police set roadblocks at the Knights of Columbus building and a local cement factory almost a half-mile away.

Police alleged that Bradbury assaulted two children, ages 14 and 15, over a 1½ year period.

