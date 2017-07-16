Sabathia pitches 6 scoreless innings as Yankees blank Red Sox

BOSTON — Didi Gregorius hit a solo home run, CC Sabathia pitched six scoreless innings and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 3-0 in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader at Fenway Park.

The two teams conclude their four-game series Sunday night when the Yankees attempt to win their third straight game.

Gregorius’ homer was his 11th of the season. Ji-Man Choi and Ronald Torreyes drove in one run apiece as New York (47-42) followed up Saturday’s 4-1 win in 16 innings.

Sabathia allowed two hits and issued a season-high five walks. He struck out three to move within seven of Cy Young’s 2,799 for 20th place on MLB’s career strikeouts list.

Sabathia, initially slated to start Monday night in Minnesota but was told late Saturday he would take the ball in place of Bryan Mitchell, and battled control issues all afternoon. The veteran, however, kepth the Red Sox off the board and improved to 8-3 with a 3.54 ERA.

“We had told him yesterday there was a good chance he was going start on Sunday,” Joe Girardi said Sunday morning. “It allows me to use the whole roster.”

Aroldis Chapman pitched a scoreless ninth for his ninth save of the season.

Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello (4-12) gave up three runs, only one of which was earned, and nine hits with six strikeouts in six innings for Boston (51-41).

The Red Sox were held to four hits and have gone scoreless in 22 consecutive innings after scoring a run in the third inning of Saturday’s five-hour, 50-minute game.

Choi’s fourth-inning sacrifice fly drove in the Yankees’ first run. Torreyes followed with an RBI single in the next at-bat to make it 2-0.

Gregorius took Porcello deep an inning later, driving a first-pitch changeup an estimated 295 feet, according to Statcast, around Pesky’s Pole, which is officially 302 feet from home plate, and into the seats in shallow right field.

On Saturday, Gregorius was not going to allow the Boston Red Sox to have back-to-back walk-off wins on consecutive nights.

Gregorius ripped a go-ahead RBI single to highlight a three-run 16th inning for the Yankees in a five-hour, 50-minute game.

“It’s a good feeling,” Girardi said of watching Gregorius’ timely hit. “Our guys were really good at tacking on.”

Jacoby Ellsbury doubled off Red Sox reliever Doug Fister (0-3) to open the Yankees’ 16th. Chase Headley’s bloop single to center field put runners on first and third to set up Gregorius’ single to center.

Austin Romine followed with another RBI single and Gary Sanchez added a sacrifice fly after a Ronald Torreyes sacrifice bunt and Fister’s intentional walk to Brett Gardner.

Matt Holliday clubbed a game-tying solo homer in the ninth, his 16th of the season, off closer Craig Kimbrel for New York.

“It’s a huge win for this team with the way some of the things had gone,” Girardi said.

Yankees starter Luis Severino permitted one run, four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in seven innings. Ben Heller (1-0) struck out three and pitched the final two innings for the victory.

Boston starter Chris Sale, the American League starter in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, matched a season high with 13 strikeouts in 7 2/3 scoreless innings.

Sale became the first Red Sox pitcher since Pedro Martinez in 2003 with multiple 10-plus strikeout games against the Yankees in a season.

“He’s been outstanding,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “On a day where I thought he pitched under control, he had real good power early on but then he pitched comfortably throughout the rest of the ballgame.”

The left-hander allowed three hits and two walks before being relieved by Kimbrel, who proceeded to blow his second save since July 3 and his first at Fenway. Kimbrel had converted a Fenway-record 30 consecutive saves.

Mitch Moreland drove in the lone run for Boston, which suffered only its second loss in nine extra-inning games this season.

Holliday took Kimbrel deep to lead off the inning, sending a 1-1 pitch approximately 443 feet over the Green Monster in left.

“Just trying to stay on the fastball and put a good swing on the fastball and caught it luckily,” Holliday said.

Said Kimbrel: “He put a good swing on it, hit it a long ways. That’s usually what happens when I give them (home runs) up.”

Dellin Betances tossed a scoreless ninth to push the game to extras.

A strange sequence highlighted the Yankees’ 11th as Ellsbury sent a grounder to first with Holliday on first.

Moreland fielded the ball on a bounce and fired to second for the first out, but Holliday turned around and slid back into first just as Ellsbury reached.

Moreland didn’t see shortstop Xander Bogaerts’ throw to first as Holliday blocked his view as the ball struck Ellsbury as he hit the bag, leading to an umpires review for a rules check.

The original call that Ellsbury was safe was upheld after a nearly five-minute review. Farrell told the umpires that the Red Sox would play the rest of the game under protest.

“I just assumed that (Moreland) touched the base,” Holliday said. “He didn’t, so that’s kind of what happened.”

Red Sox reliever Blaine Boyer was removed from the game in the 13th inning with right elbow tightness.

Bogaerts’ infield single with one out in the third loaded the bases for Moreland, who drove a ball to center for a sacrifice fly.