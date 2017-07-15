Red Sox walk past Yankees in 9th

BOSTON — Aroldis Chapman walked Andrew Benintendi with the bases loaded in the ninth inning to plate the winning run as the Boston Red Sox came back to beat the New York Yankees 5-4 on Friday night at Fenway Park.

With Boston trailing 4-3, Mookie Betts and Dustin Pedroia both reached on infield singles to lead off the bottom of the ninth against Yankees closer Chapman (2-1).

A successful double steal put two runners in scoring position before Xander Bogaerts poked a grounder to second base in the next at-bat.

The ball was mishandled by New York’s Ronald Torreyes and Betts scored the tying run as Pedroia advanced to third.

Chapman intentionally walked Hanley Ramirez to load the bases before walking Benintendi.

Ramirez had a two-run shot for his 14th homer of the season while Pedroia, Bogaerts and Benintendi each finished with one RBI for the Red Sox (51-39).

The Red Sox extended their lead over New York in the American League East to 4 1/2 games.

Gary Sanchez hit a two-run homer, his 14th this year, and Brett Gardner had an RBI for the Yankees (45-42), who started the second half on weak footing after losing 18 of 25 entering the All-Star Break.

Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery, recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the game, allowed three runs on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts in a four-inning no-decision.

Boston’s Drew Pomeranz gave up four runs on six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in a six-inning no-decision for the Red Sox.

Robby Scott (1-1) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.

New York scored three runs in the fifth inning to grab a 4-3 lead. Gardner’s one-out RBI single brought the Yankees within a run. Sanchez’s blast in the next at-bat traveled approximately 409 feet and easily cleared the Green Monster in left field.

Sanchez also drove in New York’s first run with an RBI single in the third.

Ramirez gave Boston a 2-1 lead with his estimated 406-foot Monster shot in the bottom of the inning.

Pedroia gave the Red Sox a temporary two-run cushion with his bases-loaded RBI single in the fourth.

NOTES: Boston 3B Pablo Sandoval was designated for assignment Friday. The Red Sox still owe him $49.5 million on his five-year, $95 million contract. “(We felt) we were not a better club if he was at the (major league) level,” president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. Sandoval, 30, hit .212 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in 32 games this season. … New York RHP Michael Pineda (right UCL tear) was placed on the 10-day disabled list after being informed he needs Tommy John surgery. … Yankees 1B Greg Bird (right ankle bruise) might require ankle surgery, general manager Brian Cashman said. … New York activated DH Matt Holliday from the 10-day DL. 1B Garrett Cooper made his major league debut after signing a major league contract. INF/OF Rob Refsnyder was optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. … Boston promoted 3B Rafael Devers, ranked the team’s No. 1 prospect by Baseball America, to Triple-A Pawtucket. The 20-year-old hit .300 with 18 homers and 56 RBIs in 77 games with Double-A Portland this year.