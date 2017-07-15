Woman stabbed in Rumford, flown to hospital

A 35-year-old woman was stabbed Friday night on Cumberland Street in Rumford.

Police say they received reports of the stabbing around 5:46 p.m.

The victim was flown to Central Maine Medical Center by LifeFlight. Her name and current condition have not been released.

Police closed Cumberland Street for an hour Friday night while the crime scene was active.

Oxford County police believe a witness may have a cell phone recording and hope they will come forward with the video.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is encouraged to contact the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

