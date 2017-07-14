Brewer all-stars defeat Bronco-Hermon in 10 innings

BANGOR, Maine — Trevor Pearson’s RBI single in the top of the 10th inning provided the winning edge for Brewer as it defeated Bronco-Hermon 3-2 in 10 innings in a District 3 Senior League game Thursday night.

Brewer (2-0) had tied the game in the seventh on Jo Cyr’s run-scoring triple. Evan Andrews threw 1 ⅔ innings of scoreless relief to pick up the win.

Nick Lorenzo doubled and singled while Mark Mailloux had two singles plus an RBI for 2-1 Bronco-Hermon.

Brewer 000 000 110 1 — 3 7 1

Bronco 001 000 010 0 — 2 6 3

Cyr, Steiger (7), Andrews (9) and Kiley; Harriman, Lorenzo (7), Rush (10) and Rush, Gendreau (4)

Holbrook 4, Old Town 0

At Mansfield Stadium in Bangor on Thursday, Matt Cunningham’s five-hitter helped Holbrook eliminate Old Town.

Ben Southwick drove in a run with a single to spark a three-run third inning for 3-1 Holbrook. Ethan Newcomb added a two-run single.

Chris Albert, Nick Avery, Dylan Street, Ethan Hayes and Nate Young singled for 1-2 Old Town.

Holbrook 003 000 1 — 4 4 2

Old Town 000 000 0 — 0 5 2

Cunningham and Southwick; Gasaway, Albert (3), Wheeler (4), Young (6) and Street

District 3, 11-12

Lincoln 7, Brewer-Orrington 4

At Lincoln Thursday, Isaac Hainer tripled in two runs in the third and added a two-run double in the fourth to help Lincoln get the win.

Jackson Sutherland contributed an RBI double and RBI single and Cody Smith an RBI double for Lincoln.

Cameron Legassie’s 3-run homer paced Brewer.