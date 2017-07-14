Brewer all-stars defeat Bronco-Hermon in 10 innings

Posted July 14, 2017, at 9:18 p.m.

BANGOR, Maine — Trevor Pearson’s RBI single in the top of the 10th inning provided the winning edge for Brewer as it defeated Bronco-Hermon 3-2 in 10 innings in a District 3 Senior League game Thursday night.

Brewer (2-0) had tied the game in the seventh on Jo Cyr’s run-scoring triple. Evan Andrews threw 1 ⅔ innings of scoreless relief to pick up the win.

Nick Lorenzo doubled and singled while Mark Mailloux had two singles plus an RBI for 2-1 Bronco-Hermon.

Brewer 000 000 110 1 — 3 7 1

Bronco 001 000 010 0 — 2 6 3

Cyr, Steiger (7), Andrews (9) and Kiley; Harriman, Lorenzo (7), Rush (10) and Rush, Gendreau (4)

Holbrook 4, Old Town 0

At Mansfield Stadium in Bangor on Thursday, Matt Cunningham’s five-hitter helped Holbrook eliminate Old Town.

Ben Southwick drove in a run with a single to spark a three-run third inning for 3-1 Holbrook. Ethan Newcomb added a two-run single.

Chris Albert, Nick Avery, Dylan Street, Ethan Hayes and Nate Young singled for 1-2 Old Town.

Holbrook 003 000 1 — 4 4 2

Old Town 000 000 0 — 0 5 2

Cunningham and Southwick; Gasaway, Albert (3), Wheeler (4), Young (6) and Street

District 3, 11-12

Lincoln 7, Brewer-Orrington 4

At Lincoln Thursday, Isaac Hainer tripled in two runs in the third and added a two-run double in the fourth to help Lincoln get the win.

Jackson Sutherland contributed an RBI double and RBI single and Cody Smith an RBI double for Lincoln.

Cameron Legassie’s 3-run homer paced Brewer.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

View stories by school

  1. Police capture wanted naked man on coastal islandPolice capture wanted naked man on coastal island
  2. Fire guts popular Brewer bar Cap’s TavernFire guts popular Brewer bar Cap’s Tavern
  3. Two drivers killed in head-on crash in Union
  4. Court documents reveal shocking details in Jay murderCourt documents reveal shocking details in Jay murder
  5. 18-year-old charged with intentionally running over transgender woman