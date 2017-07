The city of Portland’s pilot program to help panhandlers find work needs donations, and now the city is trying to make that easier.

In the program, panhandlers earn money for cleaning up public areas the city normally doesn’t have time to get to.

Members of the program are also linked to services such as job training.

The city says now you can donate to the pilot program with a text message.

To donate you can text the word “crew” to 91999.