Mattis: U.S. cannot prove Islamic State chief is dead

U.S. Defence Minister James N. Mattis is seen during a press conference before the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Marshall Plan at the George C. Marshall Center in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany June 28, 2017.
MICHAELA REHLE | REUTERS
By Reuters
Posted July 14, 2017, at 11:35 a.m.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Friday the United States could not prove that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was dead.

Earlier this week, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it had “confirmed information” Baghdadi had been killed, but Western and Iraqi officials have been skeptical.

“If we knew, we would tell you. Right now, I can’t confirm or deny it,” Mattis said. “Our approach is we assume that he’s alive until it is proven otherwise, and right now, I can’t prove it otherwise.”

Mattis added a ceasefire in southwestern Syria was holding so far.

The United States, Russia and Jordan announced the ceasefire and a “de-escalation agreement” for the southwest after a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

“What is happening further down in southwest is something that we will support obviously, but right now, we don’t have any equity in it, that is a State Department, diplomatic lead, President to President effort,” Mattis said.

 

