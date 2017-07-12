Querrey shocks No. 1 Murray, Federer advances at Wimbledon

American Sam Querrey beat world No. 1 and defending champion Andy Murray in a five-set quarterfinal shocker, Roger Federer moved into the semifinals for the 12th time and Novak Djokovic retired with an injury at Wimbledon on Wednesday,

Querrey, seeded No. 24, advanced to his first Grand Slam semifinal in a 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-1 victory against the top-seeded Scot on Centre Court at the All England Club in London.

Federer, a seven-time Wimbledon champion and the No. 3 seed, followed on Centre Court against Canada’s Milos Raonic, who upset Federer in last year’s semifinals. This time, the Swiss defeated the No. 6 seed 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Djokovic, the No. 2 seed from Serbia, retired with an elbow injury, putting Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic into the semifinals. Djokovic stopped the quarterfinal match while trailing 7-6 (2), 2-0.

Federer will next face Berdych in the semifinals on Friday as he continues the chase for his first Wimbledon title since 2012.

“I’m very happy that my body has kept me going after all these years,” said the 35-year-old Federer, who has won 18 Grand Slam titles, and one more at Wimbledon will give him a record eighth championship at the All England Club.

Querrey is the first American man moving into a Grand Slam semifinal since 2009 Wimbledon runner-up Andy Roddick.

“At the end I shocked myself on the serve I hit,” Querrey told BBC Sport in a post-match interview. “I didn’t start my best, but kept with it and swung away before playing better in the third and fourth sets. It’s a dream come true to be in the semifinals. I will enjoy this one for the moment, then I will get ready for Friday’s semifinals.”

Querrey, who beat Djokovic in the third round last year, will next meet seventh-seeded Croatian Marin Cilic, who defeated 16th-seeded Gilles Muller of Luxembourg 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-5, 5-7, 6-1 on Court 1.

“I didn’t start my best, but I just kept with it. Kept swinging away and then really found a groove in the fourth and fifth set,” Querrey said. “And everything kind of seemed to be falling my way then.”

Murray, who had not previously lost to a player ranked as low as the 28th-ranked Querrey in 12 years of competing at the grass-court championship, took a 3-0 lead as his opponent made a nervous start, unsure of his movement and when to attack the net.

The 30-year-old Murray, a two-time champion at the All England Club, entered the tournament after pulling out of two exhibition matches citing a sore left hip.

Querrey, 29, settled into his stride in the second set with a series of strong forehands and net play.

Querrey silenced the home crowd in the final two sets with Murray limping and appearing to suffer with his movement on court. Querrey raced to a 3-0 lead in the fifth and broke Murray once again for a 5-1 lead before closing out the match with his 27th ace.

“I think I had chances in the first three sets,” Murray said. “The second set, I was up 4-3 and then got broken twice there. That obviously turned out to be an important part of the match. Maybe I could have got the match done in three sets there.

“Sam served extremely well at the end of the match and loosened up and was going for his shots. The whole tournament I’ve been a little bit sore but I tried my best right to the end. I’m proud about that. There was obviously an opportunity. I’m sad it’s over.”

Murray was limping between points and fading down the stretch. He was asked to be more specific about his injury.

“I’m not going to go into all the details about exactly what my hip issues are,” Murray said. “I’ve been dealing with it a very long time. As you get older things are harder to manage. There’s a bit more wear and tear there. I’ve managed to deal with it for a very long time. Moving forward I’ll be able to get through it. I need to do all the right things and be even more diligent and professional than I have been recently. I feel I’ve done all the right stuff but I need to do more and come back the other side of it a better player and athlete.”

Djokovic had a trainer work on his right elbow after he lost the first set against Berdych. The three-time champion at the All England Club also had a trainer work on his right shoulder near the end of his fourth-round victory on Tuesday.

“It’s the elbow. Over a year and a half it’s been bothering me,” Djokovic said after the match. “I probably spent about two and a half hours on the table today.

“There’s no way out if you don’t feel fit. I’m going to talk to the specialist to find a long-term solution to solve it.”

Berdych reached the Wimbledon final in 2010, losing to Rafael Nadal.

Cilic marched into his first Wimbledon semifinal. He and Querrey played at the 2012 Wimbledon tournament in a match that Cilic won 17-15 in the fifth set.

In the final set on Wednesday, Cilic seized control of the match, breaking Muller twice and converting his first match point to advance.

After Muller’s five-set marathon upset of No. 4 seed Nadal that lasted four hours, 48 minutes on Monday, another five-set battle proved to be too much against Cillic.

“What was very tough was the beginning of the fifth set,” Muller said. “He played a phenomenal game in the beginning to break me. It was tough to take that because that’s not the way you want to start out a fifth set, especially if you just won the fourth, run behind the score all the time. He was just too good at the end.”

Federer exhibited his full armory In his 100th match (89-11) at the All England Club, striking 11 aces and 46 winners and committing just nine unforced errors. He reached his 42nd semifinal in Grand Slams, extending his own record.

Federer was asked about being the only one left standing among tennis’ Big Four.

“You knew the dangerous was there for one of us,” Federer said. “I hope for Andy and Novak will recover in time for the American summer. I’m sure Rafa will come back very strong. I predicted that Cilic would have a good run, and he’s proving to do so. It’s nice to see different guys. I’m glad my dream run is continuing.”