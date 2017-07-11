Maine liquor panel rejects ban on ‘nips’

Citing the need to protect jobs and consumer choice, the Maine Liquor and Lottery Commission Tuesday rejected Gov. Paul LePage’s bid to impose a ban on the sale of tiny liquor bottles known as “nips.”

By a 4-1 vote, the panel declined to go along with a recommendation to “de-list” the 50-milliliter bottles that have become the centerpiece of a battle between the governor and legislators who successfully imposed a nickel deposit on the containers over LePage’s objection.

“We should not take a hammer” to the problem, said Patricia Rice, a commissioner who rejected the ban.

Commissioners said they weren’t convinced by arguments the fast-growing nips market is responsible for a small uptick in operating under the influence convictions. They also said they didn’t want to undermine a Lewiston bottler that sells about half the nips in Maine.

The only commissioner to favor the ban, Larry Davis, said he believes there is enough evidence to think the nips, “a very cheap, impulse-driven product,” are contributing to more drunken driving.

He asked his colleagues to search their hearts and at least de-list the nips for a few years to see if it helps reduces the number of intoxicated motorists.

Gregory Mineo, director of the Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and Lottery Operations, called for the ban because “we’re making it too easy for consumers to violate the law” by drinking while they drive, a clear problem with nips given that so many empties line Maine’s roadways.

But Mark Brown, president of Sazerac Co., which owns the Lewiston bottling plant that makes the best-selling nip brand in Maine, said there is no evidence that the little containers are responsible for an increase in drunken driving the past couple of years.

He said that Mineo’s assertion is “simply false and unsupported by any facts whatsoever.”

Andy Muschinski, the plant manager for Sazerac’s Boston Brands of Maine, said the company has only one business rationale for locating its plant in Lewiston: an exceptional workforce of 124 full-time and more than 30 part-time employees.

He said they were all feeling “serious unease” at the prospect of a ban that might impact their jobs and would likely hit the brakes on a planned $1 million expansion. It’s not clear what the company plans to do in the wake of the commission’s decision.

Brown said after the hearing that “all of us at Sazerac appreciate the consideration given to this issue today and are relieved it has come to a positive resolution.”

The prospect of a ban arose when LePage vowed to seek a de-listing of nips if the Legislature dared to override his veto of the bill imposing a nickel deposit on nips starting in 2019. Lawmakers refused to knuckle under to the threat.

“There are jobs at stake here,” said Rep. Jared Golden, D-Lewiston. “Workers shouldn’t lose their jobs because the Legislature and the Governor disagree about the correct approach to address a litter problem.”

“It is this policy disagreement that has led us here today, plain and simple,” he said. “Hurting businesses and workers over political disagreements is not good government and it is not the Maine way of doing business.”

Sen. Tom Saviello, R-Wilton, said if the commission barred the sale of nips, Maine should take down the “Open for Business” sign at its border. Saviello, who helped shepherd the deposit bill through to passage, said the furor over a possible ban “was largely unnecessary,” but did spur “a great conversation about a much larger problem – drinking while driving.”

“Instead of vilifying the container, we need to focus on more effective measures such as educating the public and revisiting the pricing structure of this product,” he said.

Mineo said the proposed ban was simply about “making it safer to travel Maine’s roads and eliminating unsightly litter from our communities.”

“While the commission opted to retain these product sizes, I am proud that our proposal served as a catalyst for an important policy discussion. I hope that discussion will continue in local communities, and we will continue to examine the appropriate ways to manage this business segment,” he said.

“The rapid growth of 50-milliliter spirits, and the corresponding appearance of these discarded products along Maine’s roadways, presents a dilemma that will not be solved by simply placing a deposit sticker on these bottles,” Mineo said.

