CMP parent company moves 140 employees to downtown Portland

AVANGRID, the parent company for Central Maine Power, Co., is moving 140 employees from the Pineland Farms campus in New Gloucester to One City Center in Portland, according to the business publication MaineBiz.

The company is moving workers from its financial and other executive offices to the prominent downtown Portland location, MaineBiz reported.

In a news release announcing the move, the company described it as “part of a larger effort to align facilities and corporate functions to reduce costs and promote best practices,” MaineBiz reported.

AVANGRID has about 250 employees in Maine, with about 90 working in Augusta and another 20 working at a facility on Canco Road in Portland, in addition to those who will be moving to One City Center, the publication reported.