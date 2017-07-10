More child sex assault charges filed against former Maine youth theater leader

The founder of Midcoast Youth Theater and former employee of the afterschool program at St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick has been indicted for the third time for alleged sex crimes against children.

Henry A. Eichman, 57, whose residence is now listed as Brunswick, was indicted earlier this month by a Cumberland County grand jury on charges of unlawful sexual contact with a child younger than 12 and unlawful sexual touching of a student.

The indictment stems from a report taken by Brunswick police last month that Eichman sexually assaulted a 9-year-old in late August or early September 2016 at St. John’s Catholic School, Brunswick Police Cmdr. Mark Waltz said Monday.

Eichman allegedly committed the assault while employed by the school’s afterschool program.

Eichman already faces 16 sexual assault charges against children for crimes that allegedly took place at his Topsham home between April 2013 and July 2016, and 16 sexual assault charges against children younger than 12, for crimes that allegedly took place Sept. 8 in Brunswick.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Eichman, who also taught drama at St. John’s Catholic School, was arrested Sept. 10, 2016, after three young girls, all members of the Midcoast Youth Theater, told police the incidents occurred during sleepovers at Eichman’s Topsham home, WCSH reported.

In 2003, Eichman founded the Midcoast Youth Theater that grew in the next decade to involve hundreds of families in the midcoast region, according to its website.

A jury trial on the previous charges in Cumberland County could be held as early as Aug. 28, but a firm date has not been set, according to a court clerk.