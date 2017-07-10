Police: Dedham man broke into ex’s home, fled with baby son

A 29-year-old Dedham man was arrested early Saturday morning after he broke into his former girlfriend’s home, threatening her and her new boyfriend with a knife and then fleeing with his baby son, Holden police said Sunday.

Justin Bowen also is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Holden police Lt. Eduardo Benjamin said Sunday.

Bowen is charged with domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, Benjamin said.

The incident that led to Bowen’s arrest began around 3 a.m., when Bowen forced his way into the woman’s home at Cedar Haven Mobile Home Park, Benjamin said.

After threatening the couple and assaulting his former girlfriend, Bowen took his son and fled, police said. Holden police were able to catch up with him and placed him under arrest. As of Sunday night, Bowen remained at Penobscot County Jail, where he was being held without bail.

Benjamin said that the baby was safely returned to his mother.