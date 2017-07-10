Police: Dedham man broke into ex’s home, fled with baby son

By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted July 10, 2017, at 11:18 a.m.

A 29-year-old Dedham man was arrested early Saturday morning after he broke into his former girlfriend’s home, threatening her and her new boyfriend with a knife and then fleeing with his baby son, Holden police said Sunday.

Justin Bowen also is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Holden police Lt. Eduardo Benjamin said Sunday.

Bowen is charged with domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, Benjamin said.

The incident that led to Bowen’s arrest began around 3 a.m., when Bowen forced his way into the woman’s home at Cedar Haven Mobile Home Park, Benjamin said.

After threatening the couple and assaulting his former girlfriend, Bowen took his son and fled, police said. Holden police were able to catch up with him and placed him under arrest. As of Sunday night, Bowen remained at Penobscot County Jail, where he was being held without bail.

Benjamin said that the baby was safely returned to his mother.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. A flight attendant smashed wine bottles on a man who tried to open the exit midair, FBI saysA flight attendant smashed wine bottles on a man who tried to open the exit midair, FBI says
  2. Waterboro man allegedly stabs one, assaults two others with metal pipeWaterboro man allegedly stabs one, assaults two others with metal pipe
  3. Republicans deride Trump’s idea for cyber security unit with RussiaRepublicans deride Trump’s idea for cyber security unit with Russia
  4. Loss of anchor store isn’t sign of Maine Mall’s demise, official saysLoss of anchor store isn’t sign of Maine Mall’s demise, official says
  5. Boater flees scene after colliding with another boat that sunkBoater flees scene after colliding with another boat that sunk

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Bangor