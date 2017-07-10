Fort Kent woman seriously hurt after crashing into moose on I-95

A Fort Kent woman is in critical condition after she struck a moose on Interstate 95 near Howland early Saturday morning.

Maya Linnell, 23, suffered severe head injuries in the crash, which happened just after 1:30 a.m., according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland. She was flown by Lifeflight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment.

The impact tore the roof off Linnell’s Honda Accord. Two other vehicles behind Linnell’s struck the moose’s body, which landed on the interstate. Those two drivers suffered minor injuries.