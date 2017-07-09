Lightning sparks fire at Wesbrook home

A lightning strike during Saturday afternoon’s powerful thunderstorms caused a fire at a Westbrook home, but crews were able to control the fire quickly.

Firefighters responded around 2:30 p.m. Saturday to 26 Clifford St. after a lightning strike set a corner of the two-story building’s roof on fire. It was easily contained and put out.

No one was injured, according to the Westbrook Fire Department.

Along with other communities in southern and central Maine, firefighters said the storms knocked down trees and power lines.