Severe thunderstorms heading to Somerset, Franklin counties

By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted July 08, 2017, at 2:04 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms capable of producing penny size hail and winds of up to 60 mph are moving toward central Somerset and southeastern Franklin counties, the National Weather Service said shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued, effective through 1:45 p.m. for the region.

According to weather service forecasters, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Seboomook to near Turner, moving east at 30 mph.

The storms are expected to result in damage to trees and power lines.

The weather service recommends that people in the affected area move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

