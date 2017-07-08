Waldoboro man gets three years for trafficking heroin

A 36-year-old Waldoboro man with three prior convictions for drug crimes was sentenced June 19 to three years in prison for trafficking heroin in Waldoboro.

Herbert R. “Bub” Simmons Jr. pleaded guilty to class B unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs (heroin), a felony, according to court documents.

The state reduced the charge from class A aggravated trafficking and dismissed a second class A count in exchange for his plea, according to court documents. In addition to his prison sentence, Simmons must pay a $400 fine.

At the time of Simmons’ arrest in December 2016, he was on probation for a 2014 conviction of class B trafficking in Knox County. He is serving his three-year sentence concurrently with a probation revocation of about the same length.

Simmons also has a 2008 misdemeanor conviction for furnishing drugs and a 2014 felony conviction for attempting to traffic drugs, according to an affidavit by Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Special Agent Jason Pease.

In the 2016 case, Simmons and a cousin, Heath A. Yeaton, 39, of Cushing, were trafficking heroin in Cushing, Friendship, and South Waldoboro, according to Pease’s affidavit. Simmons was Yeaton’s supplier.

Simmons is in custody at the Maine State Prison in Warren, according to the Maine Department of Corrections.

Yeaton is serving concurrent three-year sentences for class B drug trafficking and class B theft at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham, according to the Department of Corrections. The second conviction involves the theft of $13,146 in lobsters and lobster crates from his then-employer, Fox Islands Lobster Co. LLC, in 2013.