HOLDEN — Cody Smith homered while Isaac Hainer doubled to help Lincoln edge Holbrook 10-9 in a Little League baseball all-star game for ages 11-12 in District 3 on Friday..

Brody Smith hit two singles and doubled for Lincoln.

For Holbrook, Rowan Valley hit a homer and a single. Evan Nadeau added a double and a single and Preston Marton and Kyle Sidaway two singles apiece.

Lincoln 123 031 — 10

Holbrook 202 122 — 9