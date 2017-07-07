Friday’s local golf results

Golf

HOLE-IN-ONE

Ron Provencher

Ron Provencher of Prospect used a 9-iron to record his first career hole-in-one on the 145-yard, par 3 ninth hole at Country View Golf Course on Friday. His shot was witnessed by Larry Boynton, Tucker Boynton and Chuck Boynton.

CMSGA

At Brunswick CC

Overall Gross: Dave Stonebraker 70, Ray Brochu 75; Net: Bob Coates 56, Neil Peaslee 60, Pat Kelley 63; AGE 55-66 Gross: Jim Daly 76, John Desjardins 76, Bruce Bubier 77; Net: Ron Aho 65, Bill Fairchild 67, Mike Cook 67; AGE 67-70 Gross: Larry Goldsmith 77, Tom Kus 79, Stan Bolduc 83; NET: Jeff Carty 63, Bill Adamson 64, Dennis Gagne 67; AGE 71-73 Gross: John Rizzo 78, Mike McGuire 80, Ed McKay 81; Net: Paul Sherman 63, Dennis McNeish 65, Bob Willis 67; AGE 74+ Gross: Al Graceffa 76, Dick Klingaman 81, Paul Auger 86; NET: Bob Ouellette 63, Carleton Demmons 68, Dave Christopher 68; Super Senior Gross: Fred Seger 85; Net: Bob Cremonni 67 Best Ball Gross: Ben Walker, John Desjardins, Jim Daly, Dave Delois 66, Mert Dearnley, Bill Fairchild, Bruce Bubier, Bob Willis 66 ; Best Ball Net: Bob Coates, Leo Lever, Dennis Gagne, Dick McAuslin 52, Bob Wiggins, Joe Adams, Bob Cremonni, Steve Downer 55; Pins: No. 4 Ray Brochu 3-9, No. 5 Larry Schooley 1-6, No. 11 Bill Fairchild 8-1, No. 15 Jeff Carty 8-4; SKINS: Gross: No. 13 Jim Daly 3, No. 16 Brian Hatch 3; Net: No. 14 Wade Trudel 1

LOCAL

At Rocky Knoll CC

Senior Stableford — Pat Davis, Sonny Dubay, Steve Newcomb, Gordon Warner +12; Jerry Goss, Bob Trudel, George Cyr, Tom Ivers +9; Gary Chessa, Rob Cady, John Richard +5 High Stableford: Pat Davis and Gordon Warner +7 Pins: No. 5 Don Crowell 4-10; No. 7 Ron Landry 15-9; No. 12 Dave Libby 2-4; No. 17 Andy Anderson 5-2

Thursday Scramble — Tom Bryant, Jill Russell, Allen Staples 33; Don Crowell, Wanda Crowell, Jeannette LaPlante 35; Steve Newcomb, Larry Clark, Tina Clark, Al Feurstock 35; Pins: No. 5 Don Crowell 20-2; No. 7 Jill Russell 7-2

At Northport GC

Ladies Day — Jeanne Templeton, Sara Wilds 30, Shirley Caler, Peggy Wolley 30, Jenna Caler, Barb Peaslee 33

At Dexter Municipal GC

Senior Scramble — Ron Moody, Herb Tenney, Ross Morancie, Paul Violette 33; Brian Campbell, Don Swan, Joe Keaveney, Don Berry 34; Al Martin, Jim Tobin, George Prince, Bob Plant 34

2-Man scramble — Gross: Randy Moulton, Frank Reynolds 35; Matt Bartlett, Rick Sherburne 35; Andy Bandola, Todd Brown, 35: Net: Ken Irvin, Heath St Louis, 30; Mark Melvin, George Peterson ,31; Steve Paradis, Jeff Robinson 32; Jim Hartford, Rik Smith 32; Ed Walker, Charlene Walker, 32; Pins: No. 13 Ray Mountain 22-8, No. 17 Dave Chase 5-9

At Rockland GC

Stan’s Gang — Front Nine: John Black, John Spear, Tom Quantrell, Rich Knight +10.5; Back Nine: John Black, John Spear, Tom Quantrell, Rich Knight +13.5; Total: John Black, John Spear, Tom Quantrell, Rich Knight +24.

At Hermon Meadow GC

Fields for Kids Scramble — Rusty Batchelder, Eric Batchelder, Wyatt Foster, Randy Gifford 56, Steven Williams, Jenny Williams, Chuck Nightingale, Brett Boone 62; Pins: No. 3 Rick Robinson 12-7, No. 12 Wyatt Foster 5-9, No. 16 Nick Harvey 6-5, Long Drive, Women: Jenny Williams, Men: Bob O’Donnell, Putting Contest Winner: Steve Williams, Chipping Contest Winner: Fred Black

At Pine Hill GC

Senior League — Phil Newbury, Joe Meehan, Dickie Reed, Peter Beatham +15, Dick Crawford, Duane Hanson, Ed St. Heart, Dave Barber +13, Ralph Holyoke, Bob Sekera, Bob King, Phil Reed +6, Wayne Harriman, Doug Higgins, Don Goodness, Jim Hancock +5; Pins: No. 7 Bob Sekera 7-3, No. 9 Peter Beatham 15-9, No. 16 Dick Crawford 37-2

At Kebo Valley GC

Gangbuster Friday — Gross Skins: No. 8 Wyman Tapley, No. 12 John Franck, No. 13 Vinal Smith; Net: No. 1 Tim Vanderploeg, No. 7 Steve Snurkowski, No. 16 John Dagraca, No. 17 Chris Coston; Pins: No. 4 Tom Burton 5-4, No. 6 Joe James 45-6, No. 9 Jon Nicholson 33-0, No. 15 Joe James 17-6

2-Man Blind Draw, Best Ball — 1. Vinal Smith-John Dagraca 57 Points, 2. Tim Ray-Chris Coston 56 Points, 2. Frank Derevere-Joe James 56 Points.