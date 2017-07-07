Dunn is Colby football program’s new offensive coordinator

WATERVILLE, Maine — Dave Dunn, an experienced coach who led teams at Catholic University of America and Becker College, has been named the new offensive coordinator for the Colby College football team.
Dunn, who has worked at nearly every level of college and high school football, will also be the position coach for Colby’s quarterbacks.
“Coach Dunn brings a great deal of experience to Colby,” Colby head coach Jonathan Michaeles said in a release. “We are thrilled to have his expertise on the offensive side of the ball. He is a proven leader who will continue to develop our offense and the quarterback position.”
Dunn was at Division I Marshall University last year as tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator. He also worked with the Thundering Herd’s special teams.
Dunn spent 10 years at Catholic University as the head coach and helped the Cardinals win a share of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference title and capture the Eastern College Athletic Conference championship in 2008.
Dunn had offenses ranked in the top 15 in the country and coached award-winning quarterbacks. He had one quarterback earn the 2011 Melberger Award as the top player in Division III. In his final year at Catholic in 2015, he had a quarterback earn All-America honors.
Before his coaching stint at Catholic, Dunn started the football program at Becker and recruited more than 100 players for the team’s first year of competition in 2005.
Dunn’s other collegiate coaching experience came at Florida Atlantic University, Harvard University, Indiana State University, and University of San Diego.