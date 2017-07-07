Saturday, July 8, 2017: Hold shutdown masterminds accountable, override solar veto, Republican agenda

Hold shutdown masterminds accountable

We Republicans could be forgiven for electing Gov. Paul LePage several years ago. But over and over again we have learned that he does not have the best interests of the people of Maine at heart.

Apparently, some Republican legislators have not learned; why else did they support his state government shutdown?

I hope that the BDN will identify those men and women, so that we can decide whether they deserve to be re-elected.

Nathaniel Bond

Glenburn

Support solar bill

Thank you Rep. Mary Anne Kinney, Senate President Michael Thibodeau and the Legislature that passed LD 1504, a Republican-written solar bill, by overwhelming majorities in the House and Senate.

We need the Legislature to override the governor’s expected veto of this bill, to prevent the Maine Public Utilities Commission’s rule affecting net metering, scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2018. That rule would cost all Maine ratepayers about $2 million in additional unnecessary meters and other costs. Maine cannot afford to let that happen.

The solar industry in the United States is growing rapidly, but unfortunately Maine is missing out on hundreds of solar jobs because of uncertainty caused by state’s lack of a reasonable and effective solar policy.

Fortunately, the Legislature recently adopted LD 1504. This solar bill will protect consumers and jobs alike. It will also prevent the PUC from enacting its unprecedented new tax on homes and businesses that use solar electricity that they generate.

I was very pleased to learn that my state representative, Kinney, and state senator, Thibodeau, voted to support the solar bill. I appreciate their vote and urge them to stick to it when the veto override vote occurs.

Maine is already behind on solar power. We cannot afford to go backwards and we certainly cannot afford millions of dollars in new fees and ratepayer costs. I urge Kinney and Thibodeau to stick to their position when they vote to override a veto.

Deborah Avalone-King

Brooks

Republican agenda

The Republican agenda can be likened to a vast mining operation that seeks to extract and pulverize all of our country’s precious social and institutional resources — our health care, our financial security, our education, our science and knowledge, our social safety net, our civil rights, our rule of law, our democratic processes, our values of honor, decency, civility, and charity, and our shared understanding of reality. All to increase the power, control, and wealth of the few at the top.

After helplessly watching this operation grow in size and scope over the past six months, I can only say to them, go ahead and try to take it all if they must, in their boundless greed. What they can never take from me is my love for my family and friends, my spiritual connection to this Earth, and my deep belief in the dignity and worth of every human being.

Bruce Glick

Littleton