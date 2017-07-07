Police honor Maine teacher for saving bus full of school children

Scarborough Police say a teacher’s quick action potentially saved the lives of about two dozen 4 and 5-year-olds.

Joshua Galvin was on a private bus with children from Toddle Inn Daycare in South Portland when the driver had a heart attack and passed out at the wheel, with his foot on the gas. Galvin quickly grabbed the wheel and safely pulled the bus over.

Police awarded the South Portland teacher a challenge coin on Thursday night.

Galvin says he was towards the back of the bus, when he noticed the driver was in distress.

He came to the front of the bus and saw the driver passed out, with his feet on the gas and brake pedals.

As the four other teachers contacted authorities and tended to the 4- and 5-year-olds, Galvin brought the bus to a stop.

“I just put my foot on the brake, moved his feet and most of that was really instinctual,” Galvin said. “I wasn’t thinking about it. I think the first time I started to think was when we came to a complete stop and I knew we weren’t moving for sure.”

The driver did regain consciousness. He was given a pacemaker and is recovering. One child was transported with a bump on his head, but is doing fine.