For second day in a row, rescue team helps injured hiker off Maine mountain

A team of rescuers carries an injured hiker off Borestone Mountain on Thursday, July 6, 2017.
Maine Wardens Service | BDN
A team of rescuers carries an injured hiker off Borestone Mountain on Thursday, July 6, 2017.
By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Posted July 07, 2017, at 8:09 a.m.

For the second time in as many days, Maine rescuers helped an injured hiker to safety.

Paulina Pope, 44, of South Berwick was hiking with a friend Thursday afternoon when she fell and suffered a broken leg on a steep section of trail on Borestone Mountain, according to a news release from the Maine Warden Service.

A team of several game wardens, medics from Mayo Ambulance, and volunteer firefighters from several area towns went to the mountain to help. Workers from the Maine Audubon Society, who were at Borestone Mountain that day, also lent a hand.

The group carried Pope off the mountain on a litter to a waiting ambulance that took her to Mayo Regional Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft.

On Wednesday, a group of rescuers helped get a teenage Canadian hiker off a rugged section of the Appalachian Trail east of Greenville after he fell and suffered a broken leg. A helicopter lifted him out of the woods and took him to an ambulance.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Summer Maine resident who dodged $45M in taxes reports to prisonSummer Maine resident who dodged $45M in taxes reports to prison
  2. Eyewitness: Police killed gunman moments after he wounded Skowhegan manEyewitness: Police killed gunman moments after he wounded Skowhegan man
  3. Here’s what we know so far about the victims in the Madison triple homicideHere’s what we know so far about the victims in the Madison triple homicide
  4. Gideon calls LePage ‘less relevant’ but he’s already gearing up for next fightGideon calls LePage ‘less relevant’ but he’s already gearing up for next fight
  5. Bar Harbor restaurateur to run for 2nd District seatBar Harbor restaurateur to run for 2nd District seat

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs