For second day in a row, rescue team helps injured hiker off Maine mountain

For the second time in as many days, Maine rescuers helped an injured hiker to safety.

Paulina Pope, 44, of South Berwick was hiking with a friend Thursday afternoon when she fell and suffered a broken leg on a steep section of trail on Borestone Mountain, according to a news release from the Maine Warden Service.

A team of several game wardens, medics from Mayo Ambulance, and volunteer firefighters from several area towns went to the mountain to help. Workers from the Maine Audubon Society, who were at Borestone Mountain that day, also lent a hand.

The group carried Pope off the mountain on a litter to a waiting ambulance that took her to Mayo Regional Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft.

On Wednesday, a group of rescuers helped get a teenage Canadian hiker off a rugged section of the Appalachian Trail east of Greenville after he fell and suffered a broken leg. A helicopter lifted him out of the woods and took him to an ambulance.