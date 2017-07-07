Lincoln leaders to wait on criminal case before deciding town manager’s fate

Lincoln Town Manager John Sutherland could lose his job if he is convicted of pending criminal charges.

The town council voted 4-3 on June 27 to extend Sutherland’s $60,000 annual salary for six months, rather than three years, in light of charges he faces for allegedly breaking into his daughter’s ex-boyfriend’s garage in November, Town Council Chairman George Edwards said.

And the council can end his contract if Sutherland is found guilty or takes a plea deal when it reviews his performance in November, Edwards said.

“It’s hard, if someone is found guilty, to continue to employ them in a town manager role,” Edwards said Thursday. “But everyone is innocent until proven guilty and I prefer to give them their day in court.”

Councilors could have just decided to let Sutherland go. Hired in December, his six-month probationary period ended last month, Edwards said.

Sutherland is charged with breaking into a garage in Castle Hill on Nov. 5 and damaging a door when he was still Lubec’s town administrator.

The alleged victim has said that Sutherland wanted photographic proof of damage after the victim crashed his truck into a ditch to avoid a moose, while Sutherland’s daughter was in the passenger seat. State police issued him summonses on Feb. 14 for one count each of Class E criminal trespass and Class D criminal mischief.

Sutherland has denied the accusations and said that he would win in court. He declined to comment on Thursday.

Councilors Steve Clay, Marscella Ireland and John Trask opposed the extension.

Councilors twice met in executive session in June to discuss Sutherland’s employment.

Sutherland was arraigned in Presque Isle’s District Court on March 23 and is due to appear in a dispositional conference there on July 19, a court clerk said Thursday.