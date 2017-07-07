State says botanical gardens broke environmental laws during expansion

Five months after the Department of Environmental Protection first warned Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens and their contractors of violations found at the site of a $30 million expansion of the Boothbay attraction, the state has officially issued a formal Notice of Violation of the Natural Resources Protection Act and three other federal laws.

In a June 29 notice, Lucien Langlois of the state DEP notified CMBG executive director William Cullina, site contractor Crooker Construction, LLC, and construction manager Wright-Ryan Construction, of violations observed on three occasions following that which prompted the Jan. 23 warning.

According to a letter from Langlois, on at least four occasions, a third-party inspector saw several instances of turbid water in identified wetlands and significant vernal pools, inadequate erosion and sedimentation controls causing unreasonable erosion, and unlicensed construction of a “plunge pool” in an identified wetland, which is also within critical terrestrial habitat of a significant vernal pool.

The notice states that no permit was obtained to build the “plunge pool” in a freshwater wetland.

“It is the department’s understanding from the third party inspector’s report dated May 27, 2017, that the contractor is using a set of plans dated April 17, 2017 and May 20, 2017 to construct the project,” the notice continues. “Those plans have not been approved by the department.”

The notice alleges violations of the Natural Resources Protection Act, the Erosion and Sedimentation Control Law, the Protection and Improvement of Waters Act and the Site Location of Development Act.

“The nature and circumstances surrounding the violations discovered has led the department to conclude that final resolution of this matter should include monetary penalties as part of a civil penalty action,” the letter states. “The necessary next steps to finally resolving this matter will be discussed once you contact me within the timeframe provided for in the [notice of violation].”

Cullina, of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, declined to respond to emails and phone calls Thursday and Friday.

But in a June 30 reply to the DEP, Jan Wiegman, project manager for Wright-Pierce, wrote that as of June 28, the third-party inspector had found erosion controls complied with plans, and said Wright-Pierce and CMBG “are preparing a restoration plan” for one wetland.

The controversial project has been criticized by neighbors and others, including the Boothbay Region Water District, since it was first announced in April 2016.

Most notably, Vaughn and Jodie Anthony, whose Gaecklein Road farmhouse abuts land clearcut for the expansion, spoke out in February about the loss of vernal pools and the ongoing blasting.

When the expansion is complete, the garden complex will include a new visitor center and gift shop, a restaurant in the existing visitor center, a 16,000-square-foot horticulture research and production facility, and a nearly six-story conservatory, along with expanded parking, formal gardens and trails.

But to make that happen, large swaths of wetlands — including 6.2 acres of “critical terrestrial habitat of eight significant vernal pools” — will be “permanently altered,” according to a permit from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection approving the project.

The overwhelming success of the gardens’ annual holiday light show, Gardens Aglow, which this year drew 75,000 visitors, has generated buzz about the gardens and fed plans for growth that executive director William Cullina said in February is necessary to accommodate those crowds — and the economic boon they bring to the region.

Despite objections — which included fiery letters to the local weekly newspaper, a boycott effort and an unsuccessful attempt to block the project with a restraining order — that the project would compromise nearby Knickerbocker Lake, one of two public water supplies for the area and that the permits were granted based on “faulty science,” the Botanical Gardens obtained local, state and federal approval.

The Boothbay Region Water District and the Anthony family filed separate appeals of the project, and the water district dropped its appeal after the gardens revised plans to move its septic system.

A June 26 public hearing held by the Boothbay Board of Appeals was continued to July 27.

In the January warning, Langlois wrote to Cullina, “At this time, the department is willing to resolve these violations without formal enforcement action provided that CMBG continues to inspect and maintain erosion and sedimentation controls to prevent any future sediment discharges.”

This time, CMBG and its consultants must take immediate action: by Tuesday, they must install and maintain temporary erosion and sedimentation controls according to plans approved by the DEP; create and maintain a daily erosion and sedimentation control maintenance log; and submit either an after-the-fact NRPA permit application or a restoration plan, with restoration to be completed by August 1.