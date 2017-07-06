On Deck, a sports calendar for July 6, 2017

BASEBALL

OLD TOWN — Registration open for Old Town Recreation Center’s Eastern Maine Fall Baseball League for children ages 8-11 or Little League age eligible and Junior League for ages 13-14 played on 50/70 or regulation-size field, with teams from surrounding areas playing games on weekends; 10-game regular season plus playoffs; $60 per person, $175 for team; for complete league rules and registrations, visit www.oldtownrec.com or reach director Adam Mahaney via email at adam@oldtownrec.com or visit www.facebook.com/EasternMEFallBaseball

BASKETBALL

GLENBURN — RESULTS Basketball of Maine clinics, July 10-14 at Glenburn Elementary School, 9 a.m. to noon for boys and girls entering grades 2-8, $130 per player; offering accessible, affordable basketball instruction, co-directors Matt MacKenzie and Mark Baxter; emphasis on building fundamental skills, free T-shirt, limited to 40 campers per session; Preregister at resultsbasketballclinics@yahoo.com or find forms online at www.resultsbasketball.net

THOMASTON — RESULTS Basketball of Maine clinics, July 17-21, at Thomaston Grammar School, 1-4 p.m. for boys and girls entering kindergarten-grade 6, $100 per player; accessible, affordable basketball instruction, co-directors Matt MacKenzie and Mark Baxter; emphasis on building fundamental skills, free T-shirt, limited to 40 campers per session; Preregister at resultsbasketballclinics@yahoo.com or find forms online at www.resultsbasketball.net

DEER ISLE — RESULTS Basketball of Maine clinics, July 24-28, at Deer Isle-Stonington High School, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for boys and girls entering grades 2-8, $130 per player; offering accessible, affordable basketball instruction, co-directors Matt MacKenzie and Mark Baxter; emphasis on building fundamental skills, free T-shirt, limited to 40 campers per session; Preregister at resultsbasketballclinics@yahoo.com or find forms online at www.resultsbasketball.net

HAMPDEN — RESULTS Basketball of Maine clinics, Aug. 14-18, at Skehan Recreation Center, 2:30-5:30 p.m. for boys and girls entering grades 1-6, $130 per player; offering accessible, affordable basketball instruction, co-directors Matt MacKenzie and Mark Baxter; emphasis on building fundamental skills, free T-shirt, limited to 40 campers per session; Preregister at www.hampdenrecreation.com.

BANGOR — Bangor Parks and Recreation, along with Bangor High School girls basketball program and coach Joe Nelson, will hold free girls open gym for pickup basketball for girls in grades 5-12 on Mondays, July 10-24, at Bangor High School gymnasium. No open gym on July 3. For information, visit www.BangorParksandRec.com or call 992-4490.

BIKING

CANOE RACING

ISLAND FALLS — Island Falls Lakes Association’s 14th annual Canoe/Kayak Races to be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Birch Point Campground on Pleasant Lake. Categories at all levels of age and ability. Registration noon-12:45 p.m. at Birch Point, $10 per person. All proceeds benefit Southern Aroostook Community School “Dollars for Scholars” program. Volunteers are needed. Board members are asked to bring a dessert to share. Ribbons and awards for all winners and a free T-shirt to all registered paddlers.

FITNESS

BANGOR — The Bangor Parks and Recreation Department is offering an Aqua Zumba Class this summer at the Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center on Monday and Wednesday evenings, July 10-Aug. 16, from 5-5:50 p.m. The fee is $50 for Bangor residents and $55 for nonresidents. If space, daily fee would be $5. For information or to register, go to www.BangorParksandRec.com or call the office with questions at 992-4490.

FOOTBALL

BANGOR — Husson University’s second annual Gabby Price Youth Football Camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., July 18-20. The camp will provide each participant with instruction in throwing, catching, kicking, blocking and non-contact form tackling. The Youth Football Camp is a non-contact camp designed for participants entering grades 3-8. The fee is $115. Instruction from the two-time Eastern Collegiate Football Conference Champion Husson University football coaching staff, lunch in the dining commons each day, a camp T-shirt and daily pool access. Contact assistant head football coach Nat Clark at 941-7029 or clarkna@husson.ed

GOLF

BELGRADE — The University of Maine athletics department will host its inaugural Alfond Classic Golf Tournament, presented by Maine Savings, Friday, Aug. 4, at Belgrade Lakes Golf Club. Various activities, a chance to meet coaches and staff, and play one of Maine’s premier golf courses. The morning flight commences with 7:30 a.m. registration followed by an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Afternoon flight registration begins at 12:30 p.m. with a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start. To register a team online,visit GoBlackBears.com/golf or email at buffie.mccue@maine.edu or at 581-1130. All proceeds will directly benefit University of Maine athletics.

FALMOUTH — The first Maine Amputee Open Golf Tournament, July 24-25, at Falmouth Country Club, 1 Congressional Drive, for a 36-hole stroke play event. There will be a regular parallel tournament in conjunction with the Amputee Open. Registration must be completed by 9:15 a.m. on July 24. Shotgun start is at 10 a.m. Entry fee of $210 includes greens fees and half a golf cart for two days, plus Monday’s breakfast buffet and Tuesday’s awards buffet dinner. In addition, the Amputee Association of Maine and Maine Adaptive Sports & Recreation are sponsoring a free adaptive golf clinic 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at the Freeport Country Club, 2 Old County Road, Freeport. Players interested in a practice round at Falmouth Country Club may reach John LeMieux, event organizer and founder of The Amputee Association of Maine: jlemieux@antonlemieux.com. Applications are available online at www.eagagolf.org

FORT FAIRFIELD — The 7th Annual Maine Basketball Hall of Fame Golf Scramble will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5 ​at Aroostook Valley Country Club. Four-person scramble, noon (U.S. time) shotgun start. Registration 10-10:45 a.m. Field limited to first 40 teams, $65 per person, includes a steak and chicken BBQ. Proceeds benefit the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame. There will be a men’s division, women’s division and a mixed division (2 men, 2 women). Cash prizes awarded to the top four net teams and top four gross teams plus a Skins game. Two hole-in-one prizes, a 2017 Honda Civic supplied by Griffeth Honda of Presque Isle on No. 15 and $10,000 cash on No. 4 sponsored by Par & Grille of Caribou. Closest to pin and the Boondocks Grille long drive prizes will be awarded. Live auction to include several sets of Boston Celtics tickets, Red Sox tickets, concert tickets, hotel rooms and stay-and-play golf packages. Contact Larry Gardner at 551-5001 or email lgardner@msad20.org for more information.

OLD TOWN — Old Town Animal Orphanage to hold an annual Golf Scramble at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at Hidden Meadows Golf Course, 240 West Old Town Road. Cost is $240 per team ($60 per player), which includes golf, cart, range balls, lunch and prizes. Prizes include $400 for the first-place team, a Scotty Cameron putter for the putting contest winner, a Mizuno custom-built wedge for the chipping contest winner, plus other prizes. Proceeds benefit the no-kill animal orphanage.

OLD TOWN — Old Town Recreation Golf Scramble, 8 a.m. shotgun start, Saturday, July 22, Hidden Meadows Golf Course, 240 West Old Town Road; $240 per four-person team, which includes cart, range balls and lunch; hole-in-one prize, others, 50-50 raffle; chipping and putting contests; proceeds benefit Old Town Recreation Center youth programs.

ICE HOCKEY

BREWER — Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer is running numerous programs, leagues, camps and clinics for both youth and adults throughout the summer months. For a complete list and information on these programs please visit penobscoticearena.org or E-mail: penobscoticearena@gmail.com

PICKLEBALL

ROCKPORT — Charity Pickleball Tournament, Saturday, July 29, 9 a.m to 2 p.m., at Midcoast Recreation Center, 535 West St., doubles scramble format, $20 per player; proceeds benefit the Parent Program of Midcoast Maine; registration is limited; register by calling 207-236-9400 or emailing staff@midcoastrec.org

ROAD RACING

CASTINE — The Town of Castine will hold the Baron’s 5K Run 8-10 a.m. as part of its multi-day Bastille Day Celebration on July 15. Registration opens at 8 a.m., the race begins at 9 a.m. Race information at http://castine.me.us/welcome/special-events-in-castine/

GRAND LAKE STREAM — Fourth annual Downeast Lakes 5-Miler Trail Race, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Shaw Street Beach. Registration is being managed by Baxter Outdoors online at baxteroutdoors.com . On-site registration opens 8:30 a.m., racecourse briefing 9:30 a.m. and race begins 10 a.m. Grand Lake Lodge is local sponsor, and after party will be at Pine Tree Store. For information, contact Downeast Lakes Land Trust at 796-2100 or email cbrown@downeastlakes.org.

SOCCER

ORRINGTON — Summer soccer camp for kids entering grades 1-8, run by the Dutch Soccer Academy and sponsored by the Orrington Recreation Department, Aug. 7-11, at Center Drive School soccer field. Grades 1-4, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; grades 5-8, 5-7 p.m. Sign up at www.dutchsocceracademy.com .

ROCKPORT — Windjammer Boys Varsity Soccer Coach Ryan Hurley will lead a soccer camp for boys and girls entering grades 3-8, 9 a.m.-noon daily, July 17-21, Camden Hills Regional High School, 25 Keelson Drive. ‘Jammer Camp is open to players from all communities. Joining Hurley this summer is Don Beckwith, coach of the 2013 and 2014 Boys Class C state soccer champion Maranacook Black Bears, as well as Camden Hills alum and current Thomas College Terrier Jack Gallagher. ‘Jammer Soccer Camp is focused on improving individual soccer skills and team play in a fun and positive environment. Current and former Windjammer players will be on hand to help coach.

TRIATHLON

BETHEL — 26th annual Maine State Sprint Triathlon 8-11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, with a 750-meter swim at Songo Pond, 24K bike on scenic country roads, and a 5.8K cross-country run, starting at the Bethel Inn Lake House. Teams or individuals. Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce, 824-2282, www.mainestatetriathlon.com.

WIFFLE BALL

ORRINGTON — Orrington Old Home Week Wiffle Ball Tournament put on by Orrington Recreation Department, all day beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 22, Center Drive School soccer fields, 17 School St. on Center Drive. Youth League for ages 11-15, $45; Open League for ages 16 and up, $65. Snack shack open all day. Teams check in at 8:30 a.m. For information and to register, visit website orringtonrec.org or call 844-283-2832.

YACHT RACING

CASTINE — The 18th Castine Classic Yacht Race, Castine to Camden, and the Nielsen celebration will be held Aug. 2-3, at Castine Yacht Club. The 19.6-nautical-mile race opens three days of races in conjunction with the Camden Classic Yacht Race to Brooklin on Aug. 4 and the Eggemoggin Reach Regatta on Aug. 5. The race is open to all monohull Classic and Spirit of Tradition yachts at least 28 feet long overall with a valid Mark II Classic Rating Formula rating certificate. Each yacht must tow a proper dinghy; no toys. Non-compliance will result in time penalty and disqualification from prizes. Each yacht must have property and third party liability insurance of at least $300,000. The Nielsen Celebration on Wednesday, Aug. 2, will honor yacht designer Aage Nielsen. The owner of a Nielsen yacht wishing to join this celebration is urged to contact Committee@CastineClasssic.com as soon as possible. Entries due by July 20, and may be made online at www.CastineClassic.com . Questions may be directed to David Bicks at dpbicks@gmail.com, cell 917-331-5482 or 326-8607; Bill Light at wlight1@mac.com, 508-259-7623, 326-8541; or Jim Raber at jdraber@verizon.net, 703-508-8110, 326-4249.