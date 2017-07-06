Petition triggers vote to restore Wiscasset town planner’s job

Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce member Sherri Dunbar turns in a petition calling for a new vote on the town planner’s budget to Wiscasset Town Clerk Linda Perry on Wednesday, July 5.
Courtesy of Kathy Onorato
By Abigail Adams, Lincoln County News
Posted July 06, 2017, at 7:34 a.m.

Petitioners collected enough signatures to prompt a new vote on the Wiscasset planning department budget.

It was turned in and certified with 222 signatures on Wednesday afternoon, Wiscasset Town Clerk Linda Perry said.

The Wiscasset Board of Selectmen must now determine the date of a special town meeting to consider a warrant article “to reinstate the Municipal Planning Budget that failed to pass at the annual town meeting on June 13,” according to the petition.

The budget of $66,764 was voted down 466-256 at the annual town meeting. Of the total budget, $57,764 will be raised through taxation with $9,000 to be covered by the Tax Increment Financing District funds from Rynel.

The Wiscasset Board of Selectmen’s next regularly scheduled meeting is Tuesday, July 18. Wiscasset Town Planner Ben Averill worked his last day on Friday, June 30, the last day of the fiscal year, but has said he is willing to return if the position is reinstated.

 

