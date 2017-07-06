Fire damages Brunswick apartment building

The American Red Cross is working with two residents of a Brunswick apartment building damaged by fire Thursday afternoon.

Brunswick firefighters went to the house at 433 Bath Road just after 12:30 after one of the residents smelled smoke, investigated and called 911, Brunswick Fire Chief Ken Brillant said.

The older building contains two apartments and a small ceramics studio, he said. The fire, which investigators believe started when a bathroom ceiling fan malfunctioned, spread throughout the ceiling and roof area.

“We were able to get in there pretty quick and open everything up and get the fire knocked down, fully extinguished and overhauled,” Brillant said. “There’s a lot of damage to the building from ripping down ceilings, but personal content — things need to be cleaned and they can’t live there, but they didn’t lose all their belongings.”

The fire was under control in about 20 minutes and firefighters, except for investigators, cleared the scene in about 90 minutes, he said.

There were no injuries.