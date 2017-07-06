Here’s what we know so far about the victims in the Madison triple homicide

In the deadliest shooting spree since 2015, a Madison man shot and killed his wife, their adult son and a neighbor and injured another man, before police shot him dead, according to the Maine State Police.

Carroll Tuttle Jr., 51, fatally shot his wife, Lori Hayden, 52, and their 25-year-old son, Dustin Tuttle, at 316 Russell Road early Wednesday morning before gunning down Michael Spaulding, 57, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

[Gunman killed wife, son, neighbor before officers fatally shot him, police say]

Tuttle, then returned home, where, outside the house, he shot and wounded his brother-in-law, Harvey Austin, 57, of Skowhegan, and was shot dead by police, McCausland said. Austin was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he was to undergo surgery. He is expected to survive.

One day after the deadly shootings, here’s what we know about the lives of the four victims.

Michael R. Spaulding, 57, was a neighbor of the Tuttle family, according to police.

A Maine native, Spaulding grew up in Anson and graduated from Skowhegan High School, his son Michael J. Spaulding, 21, of Gorham said Thursday.

After high school, the elder Spaulding joined the U.S. Air Force and was trained as an airplane mechanic, his son said. When he returned to Maine, Spaulding went to work for Madison Paper Industries. He developed heart problems and retired two weeks before the mill shut down in May 2016, his son said.

Spaulding was an avid fisherman and motorcycle enthusiast, who spent summers on the road with a large group of friends, his son, who has two older brothers, said. He also often texted his namesake.

“I woke up this morning and was waiting for a text from him,” Michael J. Spaulding said Thursday. “I’m going to miss just being around him.”

Spaulding previously told the Bangor Daily News that his father was killed because Tuttle erroneously “thought my dad was having an affair with his wife.” A friend of the family, Jennifer Parks, told WGME that Spaulding was helping Hayden move out of her husband’s home.

“It makes it hard for people to want to help,” Parks said. “Because I believe the person I know that was killed was trying to help. So, it’s tragic.”

Lori Hayden, 53, was the wife of Carroll Tuttle Jr. and the mother of Dustin Tuttle. Her mother is Darla Pickett, a former reporter for the Waterville Morning Sentinel and a member of the Skowhegan Board of Selectmen. Her sister is Trisha Austin, the director of finance and human resources for the town of Skowhegan.

Austin posted Thursday on her Facebook page a photo of herself and Hayden with the following statement:

“Love you Lori Jeanne with all my heart and soul. You have been by my side through thick and thin. I don’t know how we will go on without you. I love this picture of us forever in my heart and soul, love you my sister, best friend and the best darn mother and meme, you never left their side. If we could only turn back time, one more hour, one more day. Know you made us proud, you never gave up trying to make it all better. May you find peace in heaven. Love always and forever your little sister..taken from us all way too soon.”

Dustin Tuttle, 25, attended Madison Memorial High School, according to his Facebook page. He was the father of a young daughter, his aunt said.

“My sweet nephew,” Trisha Austin said in the post on her Facebook page. “Always gave me a hug and kiss no matter where you saw me. Always sweetly called me Auntie Trisha with a hug and a loving smile.”

“I don’t know how we will get through life without you there,” she continued.

Harvey Austin, 57, of Skowhegan, was shot in the face and wounded by Tuttle, according to McCausland. He is being treated at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and is expected to survive.

Austin is married to Hayden’s sister, Trisha Austin, according to the Morning Sentinel. He formerly owned Central Maine Septic and Portable Toilet Rentals. He sold the firm several years ago, a receptionist said Thursday.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.