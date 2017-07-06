Eyewitness: Police killed gunman moments after he wounded Skowhegan man

The Madison gunman who killed his wife, son and a neighbor on Wednesday morning was gunned down by police immediately after he wounded a Skowhegan man in front of his Russell Road home, an eyewitness said.

Donald Curtis Jr., 50, who lives next door to gunman Carroll Tuttle Jr., described seeing Harvey Austin, 57, fall to the ground after being shot by Tuttle: “When he got hit, I swear to God he was dead. He looked like a dead man.”

As of Thursday morning, Austin was being treated at Eastern Maine Medical Center. He is expected to survive, according to State Police Spokesman Steve McCausland.

Just seconds after Austin was shot, police returned fire, Curtis said.

“It sounded like a brick of firecrackers going off. I could say 20 to 30 shots fired… My mind was blown,” he said.

Earlier Wednesday morning, Tuttle, 51, had shot and killed his wife, Lori Hayden, 52, and their 25-year-old son, Dustin Tuttle, at the couple’s Russell Road home before killing his neighbor Michael Spaulding, 57, at his home across the street, according to police.

Shortly after 7 a.m., Curtis said, he heard tires screeching and then police sirens coming from his Spaulding’s driveway. He assumed there was a medical emergency because Spaulding had had a heart attack last year.

Curtis said he walked up the driveway to check on Spaulding, but a police officer told him to leave. As he headed toward Carroll’s house, Curtis said, he saw Austin get shot.

“I’m surprised he made it. It could’ve been worse. I really do think it could’ve been worse,” Curtis said.

The three murders are under investigation by Maine State Police. The State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta is expected to finish autopsies of the victims on Thursday, McCausland said.