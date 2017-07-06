Brunswick police close streets to escort mother duck and ducklings to the river

Brunswick police say they temporarily closed Stanwood and Pleasant streets Thursday to help a mother duck and her family of about 10 ducklings cross.

With assistance from multiple officers, police were also able to rescue one of the ducklings that had fallen into a storm drain.

Police said the whole family was able to safely make it to a river.

“This morning a concerned citizen walked in to report there was a mother duck and several ducklings at the intersection of Stanwood and Pleasant Streets,” the Brunswick Police Department explained in a Facebook post. “In fact, one of the ducklings had fallen into the storm drain. With the assistance of the Patrol Division, Criminal Investigators, School Resource Officer, Parking, and Animal Control, we were able to shut down traffic, rescue the duckling, and make sure the entire family made it safely to the river’s edge! We apologize for having to temporarily close the roads, but people seemed much more forgiving for the delay when they watched the family of ducks make it safely across!”