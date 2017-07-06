Nearly $2 million in federal funding awarded for airports in Portland, Presque Isle and Caribou

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded nearly $2 million in funding for airports in Portland, Presque Isle and Caribou, Maine’s U.S. senators announced Thursday in a joint statement.

Of the funding, more than half was awarded to the Portland International Jetport, with just more than $548,000 for a rescue and firefighting vehicle, and about another $478,000 for an environmental study related to possible future upgrades of the facility.

The Caribou Municipal Airport will receive nearly $583,000 of the funding, to be used for the construction of a 2,000-square-foot hangar, while the Northern Maine Regional Airport in Presque Isle will receive just more than $338,000 for runway rehabilitation work, among other projects.

“Maine’s airports are vital parts of our transportation system that help bolster the tourism industry and support jobs across our state,” U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, a Republican, and independent Angus King said in a joint statement. “This important investment will enhance the safety and efficiency of our transportation networks and help support local economies across Maine.”