Bucksport pulls away from Coastal

BUCKSPORT, Maine — The Bucksport 11-12 all-stars plated eight runs in the top of the fourth inning and six more in the fifth to pull away for an 18-6 District 1 Little League baseball win over Coastal on Wednesday.

Kaleb Nightingale tripled, doubled and singled twice to drive in two runs for 2-1 Bucksport while scoring four times. Brandon Elden doubled twice and plated five runs. Ayden Maguire added a two-run double and four runs scored.

For 1-2 Coastal, Andy Hipsky hit two doubles and scored two runs. Patrick Dagan singled and scored twice.

Bucksport 202 86 — 18 15 0

Coastal 012 12 — 6 8 2

Lorio, Dagan (5) and Lebel, Columber (5); Holyoke, Vinson (5) and Maguire

Baseball, 9-10

Calais 9, Acadia 8

At Calais, Calais rallied for two runs in the bottom of the eighth to record the extra-inning win over Coastal in an District 1 Little League all-star game for ages 9-10.

Colby Moholland sparked Calais with two hits, including the game-winning RBI.

Eli Hanbury led Acadia with two hits.

Acadia 111 111 11 — 8 5 0

Calais 001 032 12 — 9 5 0

Acadia pitchers: Edlund, Hansbury, Brason, Hodgson,Roos, Sullivan, Edlund, Allen; Calais pitchers: Case, Clark, Moholland, Morrell