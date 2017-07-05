Bucksport pulls away from Coastal

Posted July 05, 2017, at 9:31 p.m.

BUCKSPORT, Maine — The Bucksport 11-12 all-stars plated eight runs in the top of the fourth inning and six more in the fifth to pull away for an 18-6 District 1 Little League baseball win over Coastal on Wednesday.

Kaleb Nightingale tripled, doubled and singled twice to drive in two runs for 2-1 Bucksport while scoring four times. Brandon Elden doubled twice and plated five runs. Ayden Maguire added a two-run double and four runs scored.

For 1-2 Coastal, Andy Hipsky hit two doubles and scored two runs. Patrick Dagan singled and scored twice.

Bucksport 202 86 — 18 15 0

Coastal 012 12 — 6 8 2

Lorio, Dagan (5) and Lebel, Columber (5); Holyoke, Vinson (5) and Maguire

Baseball, 9-10

Calais 9, Acadia 8

At Calais, Calais rallied for two runs in the bottom of the eighth to record the extra-inning win over Coastal in an District 1 Little League all-star game for ages 9-10.

Colby Moholland sparked Calais with two hits, including the game-winning RBI.

Eli Hanbury led Acadia with two hits.

Acadia 111 111 11 — 8 5 0

Calais 001 032 12 — 9 5 0

Acadia pitchers: Edlund, Hansbury, Brason, Hodgson,Roos, Sullivan, Edlund, Allen; Calais pitchers: Case, Clark, Moholland, Morrell

SEE COMMENTS →

View stories by school

  1. Alleged gunman in triple homicide shot dead by police in Madison, victims identifiedAlleged gunman in triple homicide shot dead by police in Madison, victims identified
  2. Tiny Eastport hosts Maine’s biggest Fourth of July parade, Sens. Collins and KingTiny Eastport hosts Maine’s biggest Fourth of July parade, Sens. Collins and King
  3. Man who said his name was ‘Santa Claus’ leads police on a car chase through MaineMan who said his name was ‘Santa Claus’ leads police on a car chase through Maine
  4. Alleged drunk driver clocked at 91 mph in BiddefordAlleged drunk driver clocked at 91 mph in Biddeford
  5. Roads reopen after police blow up suspicious package near Topsham Fair MallRoads reopen after police blow up suspicious package near Topsham Fair Mall