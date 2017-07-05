Bangor pitcher headlines All-USA Maine baseball team

Peter Kemble, the ace of Bangor High School’s state-championship winning pitching staff, has been named the USA Today All-USA Maine Baseball Player of the Year.

Orono head coach Don Joseph garnered Coach of the Year honors, while a few other local standouts earned first and second-team honors.

Kemble, who pitched Bangor to its fourth straight Class A state championship, surrendered just one earned run in 53 innings this spring.

He also tossed two playoff shutouts, and finished his year with an 0.13 earned-run average and 78 strikeouts and six walks over 53 innings.

Kemble is playing this summer in the South Florida Collegiate League.

Orono’s Joseph guided his Red Riots to their first state championship in 23 years, rallying from a 3-0 deficit to defeat Lisbon 4-3.

Coutts, a first-teamer who will play at the University of Rhode Island, was a big part of that Orono state championship run.

Coutts ignited the Riots’ state championship rally with a leadoff double in their four-run seventh inning, and earned the pitching win in that same contest.

Other first-teamers include pitchers Ryan Twitchell of Greely in Cumberland Center and Cam Guarino of Falmouth, Cape Elizabeth catcher Brendan Tinsman, infielders, Jake Knop of Portland, Robbie Armitage of Falmouth and Jared Brooks of Portland, and outfielders Sam Troiano of South Portland, Jarod Norcross-Plourde of Edward Little in Auburn and Josh Joy of Messalonskee in Oakland.

Local players headlining the second team include Mr. Baseball award winner Alex Maxsimic of Brewer, who recorded a .450 batting average in leading Brewer to a 13-3 regular-season record.

Infielder Ryan Hoogterp of Old Town, who helped lead the Coyotes to the 2016 Class B state championship, UMaine-bound pitcher Alex McKenney of Hampden and Hermon infielder Zach Nash are the other local players earning second-team honors.

Other second-teamers include pitchers Jack Casale of Cheverus in Portland and Trevor Labonte of York, infielders Evan Balzano of Thornton Academy in Saco and Ben Nelson of Gorham and outfielders Nate Howard of Erskine Academy in South China, Trevor Salema of Traip Academy in Kittery and Reece Armitage of Falmouth.