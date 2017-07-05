Portland school board member to resign

PORTLAND, Maine — Board of Public Education member Stephanie Hatzenbuehler will be resigning from her seat in September because her family is moving out of state, the Portland Public Schools announced Wednesday.

Hatzenbuehler’s resignation will not trigger a special election because her District 4 seat is among three school board position that are up for election in November. She will step down a few months shy of the completion of her first three-year term on the board.

A social worker and mother of two young children, Hatzenbuehler said in a statement that the decision to resign was a difficult one and driven by her family’s desire to move closer to relatives in the western United States.

“It is with mixed emotions that I announce that I will not seek re-election to the Portland School Board District 4 seat in the coming election,” Hatzenbuehler said. “It has been a great honor and joy to work with the people of Portland in service to our public schools.”

An at-large seat on the school board and the one representing District 5 will also be up for election on Nov. 7. Nomination papers to run for the school board, the City Council and other municipal offices are now available at the City Clerk’s Office.